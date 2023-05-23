Forestry company fined $180,000 after worker injured by bark stripping machine

Forestry and logging is the second-most dangerous industry when judged on the rate of workers injured so badly they have to take a week, or more, off work.

A Chinese forestry company has been fined $180,000 after a worker’s arm got caught in a log debarking machine.

The incident broke the man’s wrist and pulled the victim’s skin back, leaving him needing surgery to have plates put in to fix his broken arm and a dislocated wrist, workplace safety regulator Worksafe Mahi Haumaru Aotearoa said.

CFGC Forest Managers (NZ), which is owned by China Forestry Group New Zealand Company, was sentenced at Whangārei District Court on May 19, Worksafe said.

As well as being fined, it was ordered to pay the injured worker reparations of $10,000.

Worksafe investigated after the June 2021 injury at Northport near Whangārei, and concluded the bark-stripping machine did not have the appropriate safeguards for New Zealand use.

The worker was troubleshooting on the debarking machine when its rollers closed and trapped his wrist, Worksafe said.

A WorkSafe investigation found “significant safety modifications” were made to the debarker before it was put into use.

But the modifications did not meet safeguarding standards, and the company did not get a qualified expert to assess the machine before it was used, said WorkSafe area investigation manager, Danielle Henry.

“It is vital that any business bringing new machinery into the country does its due diligence to bring the equipment into line with New Zealand safety standards,” Henry said.

“About 80% of acute work-related injuries involve machinery and equipment. Protecting people from machines is a priority for WorkSafe, and we are increasing our focus and enforcement activity in this area,” she said.

Forestry and logging is the country’s second-most dangerous industry for workers based on the rate of injuries that leave people unable to work for at least a week, Worksafe data shows.

CFGC was the second company to be charged over the injury.

In December last year, Newey Machinery Limited was sentenced at the Whangārei District Court. It was not fined because it did not have the resources to pay, however, it was ordered to pay the victim $10,000 in reparations.

After the injury, Newey lost the contract with CFGC, justice Philip Rzepecky found.

His judgment said Newey had topped up the injured man’s ACC compensation after the injury.

Rzepecky said the victim felt a sense of guilt over the injury because he had put his hand into a live machine.

He described how the debarking machine worked, with logs being fed into it, which move along towards knife rings which are activated by sensors.

On the day the injury happened, the victim was located at the in-feed end of the debarker. A log was loaded into the debarker which did not come out. The victim went to stand by the outfeed rollers to check for air leaks.

“As the other worker started the rollers the victim reached into the gap between the upper and lower rollers, which activated the mechanism to close the rollers. The rollers closed and trapped the victim’s wrist,” Rzepecky found.

Rzepecky said calculating reparations required the court to, effectively, monetise the pain and suffering of a worker who had suffered a serious and, more than likely, life-changing injury.

“This is a solemn, yet unsatisfactory way to measure human suffering,” he said.

Nor was it an exact science, he said.