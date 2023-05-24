Properties selling at a loss have hit a seven-year high, CoreLogic says

Investors, apartment owners, and those selling in Auckland are the most likely to lose money when they sell property, CoreLogic data shows

The number of properties selling at a loss has hit a seven-year high, and investors are losing money more often than homeowners, CoreLogic’s Pain and Gain Report shows.

While the vast majority (roughly 94%) of properties sold for a profit during the first quarter of the year, that percentage is falling, with the median capital gain dropping $135,000 compared to the peak during the last quarter of 2021.

The median profit was $305,000, compared to $440,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Just over 6% of properties made a loss in the first quarter of the year, an increase from 4% during the final quarter of last year.

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall said the sellers hit hardest were Aucklanders, and apartment sellers.

More than 28% of apartment sellers in the first quarter made a gross loss, and Auckland had the highest proportion of loss-making resales among the main centres, with more than 13% of properties changing hands for less than the seller paid for them.

For those that lost money on their properties, the median loss sat at $60,000, which was more than the median loss of $45,000 at the end of last year.

CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said while the number of loss-making resales remained low, the poorer performance was evident across owner classifications, property types and geography.

“It’s important to remember hold period plays a key role in the size of any resale profit or loss,” he said.

“Even in a down market, owners who have held property for several years will still tend to see large gains at resale time.”

Owner-occupiers generally were not making a cash windfall either, as the equity immediately went into making the next property purchase.

Hold period dictates gains

Properties resold for a profit in the first quarter of the year had been owned for a median of 8.3 years, unchanged from the previous quarter and consistent with the longer-term average.

For loss-making resales, the hold period was 1.8 years, which put them buying at the height of the overheated pandemic-era market.

“This means there was a tendency for recent loss-making property resales to have been originally purchased around the first half of 2021, when the market was very strong and looked different than it does now,” Davidson said.

STUFF The majority of people making a loss on their property purchased at the height of the property market.

“Presumably, many of these resellers had intended to hold for longer, but perhaps had to sell due to changed personal or financial circumstances, such as the impact of rising interest rates.”

Where the pain was felt

Christchurch, where property values have been most resilient, is showing the lowest portion of loss-making resales at 2.7% (up from 1.7% last quarter),

Hamilton had the next highest proportion of resale losses after Auckland at 8.1%, followed by Wellington (6.3%), Dunedin (5.3%) and Tauranga (5.0%).

It was still relatively uncommon for houses to make a loss, but Davidson said this had also turned a corner.

Supplied Kelvin Davidson, chief property economist CoreLogic NZ, says there is more pain and less gain to come for investors and homeowners.

“From only 0.5% of house resales being made for a gross loss in Q1 2022, that figure has now risen to 5.1%.

“That’s the highest since mid-2016, meaning relatively fewer house resellers are making a gross profit than has been the case for around seven years.”

Investors more likely to lose money

Owner-occupiers saw 5.8% of resales make a gross loss, up from 3.4% in Q4, while 7.4% of investors made a gross loss, up from 4.7% in the previous quarter.

Goodall said investors generally suffered losses more often, because homeowners would often try and struggle through and keep their home, regardless of what the market was doing.

Davidson said despite these figures being the highest levels since 2015 and 2016, there were no major signs of owner-occupiers or investors hitting the panic button yet.

“Longer term landlords will typically have smaller mortgages and will have seen rents increase over time too.

“This gives their existing portfolio a degree of insulation, although it’s worth noting that their buying activity has been curtailed lately too.

For owner occupiers, continued high levels of employment were a buffer, and meant they were not being forced to sell, either.

“However the growing uncertainty around the cash rate outlook could impact these figures,” Davidson said.

Davidson said there might be more pain and less gain to come, as increasing numbers of sellers made a loss on their properties.

“The growing uncertainty around the cash rate ceiling could also impact these figures in the months ahead if the Reserve Bank hikes rates again.

“However, with few signs to date of widespread mortgage repayment problems or ‘stressed sales’, a return to the 2000-2001 and post-GFC pain and gain results seems unlikely.”