NZ workers are more likely to suffer burnout than in any other country - report finds

New Zealand workers are more likely to suffer burnout than in any other country, a report by workplace design firm Unispace has found.

Seventy per cent of Kiwi works said they had experienced burn out compared to the global average of 59%, the report said.

Unispace surveyed 500 workers and 250 senior managers in companies with more than 50 staff, as part of wider survey of 9500 workers and 6650 business leaders in 17 countries.

Half of local respondents said workload expectations were a major driver behind burnout, followed by expectations for workers to always be online at home (38%).

Massey University management professor Jarrod Haar said workload was the biggest cause of burnout, with perfectionists the most common victims. But employers were reluctant to do anything about it.

Much of the protection under the health and safety legislation to protect workers “is just totally ignored”, he said.

Reducing meetings was a good starting point to improve efficiency and reduce stress, Haar said.

SUPPLIED Massey University professor of management Jarrod Haar says.

Some companies that had tried to reduce meetings or even ban meetings for a week and found productivity and wellbeing improved.

Kiwis also tended to work beyond their standard hours to get a job done, so “we do need to take a little bit more stock of our own approach to work”.

“We are a place that rewards productivity. So if you are a productive person you get rewarded with more work.”

Businesses needed to have people work smarter, not harder, he said.

Some countries like the British had a better culture to deal with work pressure by taking a proper lunch break and to turn off for a while. But New Zealanders tended to leave the laptop on at lunch, he said.

“There is only so much that you body and mind can manage before it starts to splutter along, so we need to take more breaks. We do kind of get little stuck in this work is the most important thing.”

Burn out was the worst thing for your productivity. “Not only are you five times more likely to quit your job, you are four or five times less likely to be that productive.”

Businesses were stubborn to change, but at some stage workers need to speak up that it was them who experienced the burn-out not the workplace and draw a line when the workday was done.

RNZ New research has found leaders at organisations across the motu are more at risk of burnout than ever before.

Harry Rowntree, Unispace New Zealand managing director said Kiwi workers were struggling with burnout and general dissatisfaction in the workplace.

“Employers and employees alike are having a hard time adjusting to hybrid working arrangements,” Rowntree said.

Businesses had an opportunity to make changes at work that would boost staff engagement and improve their wellbeing, he said.

Creating an environment where people actually want to work plays an important role in attracting and retaining talent – this shift in approach is particularly important given the return to office trend is well underway with mandated returns,” he said.

The report also found New Zealand workers were more reluctant to spend more time in the office since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nearly three quarters workers globally who had returned to the office on a more permanent basis had been mandated to do so.

This appeared to be a growing trend with nearly all (97%) employers expecting a minimum of four days in the office a week would become normal again, and 66% saying it would happen by 2025, the report said.

Of those who were not working in the office four or more days a week, about three quarters said they would eventually return, with half expecting they would do so in the next two years.

Most workers and 90% of employers agreed that working from home was limiting career prospects.

Kiwi workers were more reluctant to commit to increased days in the office, according to the report. Of those not currently in four or more days a week, 78% believe they will eventually return, with half (51%) expecting this to be the case in the next two years.

A lack of privacy in the office was an issue for about third of workers and a similar number felt they were more effective in a quiet environment working at home, or said they could be more productive out of the office.

Nearly all employers and 71% of workers agreed that working remotely was limiting career prospects.

The report found a lack of quiet focus areas was affecting people’s ability to do their core job, with 68% saying regular in-person meetings and disruptions were preventing them from working in the office.

Employers broadly agreed that a lack of privacy at work was the biggest barrier for staff.