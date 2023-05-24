Anti-poverty campaigners say new power saving initiative 'profoundly immoral'

Power saving tips from the Government have not been received well by poverty campaigners.

The Government has launched a new campaign to help New Zealanders keep their homes warm and dry at a lower cost this winter.

But the initiative, led by Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods, has fallen flat with anti-poverty campaigners.

The campaign “Find Money in Weird Places” is a partnership between EECA’s Warmer Kiwi Homes and Consumer NZ, with support from the Electricity Authority.

It highlights how New Zealanders can save up to $500 on their annual power bills with five “free and easy-to-implement” tips.

They are checking the power plan a household is on, switching off appliances at the wall when they are not in use, keeping heat pumps set to less than 21C, doing cold laundry washes and having showers of less than five minutes.

"There is an immediate need to support Kiwi families with information on energy saving,” Woods said. “These ideas aren’t new – but they are meaningful to families. Small steps can add up to savings that make a real difference.”

The campaign launch follows the expansion of EECA’s Warmer Kiwi Homes programme, which offers help to low-income homeowners, as part of Budget 2023.

Stuff Minister Megan Woods says the ideas in the campaign will be meaningful.

The grant programme – which aims to improve the thermal performance of eligible houses and reduce respiratory diseases caused by cold, damp housing – has been extended to June 2027 and will now cover components like hot water heating upgrades and energy efficient LEDs. It will receive $402.6m allocated over four years.

“The programme extension will help tens of thousands more New Zealanders lower their power bills and improve their health by improving the thermal performance and heating in their homes,” Woods said.

RNZ The Detail looks at our electricity market; why some say the current structure needs to go; and why there are big profits to be made in power (first published in October, 2021).

Brooke Pao Stanley, coordinator with Auckland Action Against Poverty said the campaign showed Labour was “disconnected” from what people and families were already doing to ensure they met their essential needs on a day-to-day basis.

”We need to address the systemic issues of poverty in this country - the history of its establishment and how we can support people right now with more fit-for-purpose public housing, liveable incomes and universal community services like free food, healthcare, power, education, transport and more so that people don’t have to ‘find money in weird places’.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Brooke Pao Stanley a coordinator at Auckland Action Against Poverty says the campaign shows Labour is disconnected.

ActionStation campaigns manager Ella Grace Newton said energy companies were bringing in record profits and it was “profoundly immoral to encourage people to internalise their struggle through this cost of living crisis”.

“The stakes are way too high for us not to address the real reasons we are in the situation we are in. We need to front up. The private market has led us into this mess, and we need to lead us out through ambitious and bold public solutions such as a Ministry for Green Works, to deliver universal public services.

“We need our Government to be bold and pass laws that will rein in corporate profit, and tax wealth properly, so that it can be put back into our society. The trajectory we currently on is one where ever-growing profits are funnelled to the top, at the expense of our collective social and ecological wellbeing.

“Pulling out the oven plug at night is not going to fix that.”

The campaign is similar to one the UK Government ran throughout its winter. The “It All Adds Up” campaign suggested simple actions to cut bills including using draught stoppers, unplugging unused appliances and reducing the temperature of radiators.