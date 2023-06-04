Aucklander moving on to small boat to rent out home and avoid default

To keep from defaulting on her mortgage, 50-year-old Corrie Dark is having to rent out her home, and move into her small boat that doesn't have a toilet or bathroom.

Aucklander Corrie Dark is moving on to her small boat and renting out her home to avoid defaulting on her mortgage.

The 50-year-old marketing contractor usually makes about $150,000 a year, but hasn't been able to find work since December – a symptom, she said, of the economic slowdown.

She has $120,000 in her KiwiSaver account, but said her bank is reluctant to allow her to draw on the retirement fund to keep up with repayments.

READ MORE:

* A musical playlist to get you recession-ready

* How New Zealanders miss out on $1 billion for their nest eggs

* Banks write fewer new loans to home-buyers and businesses



She said it made more sense for her to be allowed to withdraw money from her KiwiSaver in order to keep her $1.2 million home, than to keep the more ring-fenced and have her default, or go into deeper debt from repayment holidays.

Her current mortgage sits at about $419,000.

Her bank, ASB, said the bar for being allowed to withdraw from KiwiSaver was very high, and alternative options had to be explored first.

”I did have some work lined up in January but that fell through, so by about February this year I realised I was becoming in danger, most of my savings had gone on the mortgage and insurance, so I was in danger of losing my house,” Dark said.

Abigail Dougherty Aucklander Corrie Dark and her dog Baxter on the boat that has become their home.

She has taken several steps to keep up with her mortgage repayments, including placing rooms on Airbnb, and trying to sell the 7.9m boat that has now become her home.

It has no bathroom, and while it does have a toilet, she is not supposed to use it while docked in the marina.

Dark said her experience shows even established homeowners could find themselves struggling to avoid default, as they rolled on to higher interest rates and the labour market became less tight.

Dark said ASB initially allowing her to withdraw $8000 from her KiwiSaver to tide her over.

She was most recently offered a loan payment holiday for three months, which was going to add about $3400 to her mortgage, depending on the interest rate.

”It effectively means I will pay more on my mortgage because my interest keeps building up. I just declined that, I said no, and I moved on to the boat.

”I’ve had to reach out to the separate ASB departments at every stage. Each department gives me the contact details of a different department to try.”

She says her home is her main retirement asset, and she should have access to her KiwiSaver to keep it.

She has owned her Titirangi home since 2019.

Dark will be out of her home for at least six months, having handed over the keys to short-stay company The Stay Hub.

Tax consultant Terry Baucher said the rules governing when struggling homeowners could use their KiwiSaver was covered in the KiwiSaver Act.

A borrower must be in “significant financial hardship”, which included not being able to meet minimum living expenses; or were unable to meet mortgage repayments on their home, resulting in possible mortgagee action.

Baucher said there was little social security for those in Dark’s situation, but placing obstacles in her way to access her KiwiSaver would add stress.

Abigail Dougherty Dark’s dog, Baxter, is a therapy dog, and often volunteers in local hospitals.

ASB said the first step for borrowers who were struggling was to talk through options to ease immediate pressure, such as a repayment deferral, moving to interest-only repayments, or an extension to the loan term.

“Our financial assistance team will look at a variety of tailored solutions depending on the customer’s personal circumstances and needs,” a bank spokesperson said.

The threshold for meeting the government’s criteria to qualify for a KiwiSaver significant financial hardship withdrawal was set very high, and the option was “a last resort”.

The supervisor of the KiwiSaver scheme, who was independent of the provider, had responsibility for making a final decision on whether the application qualified, and how much money could be released.

“Where there’s a shortfall in income, the supervisor will generally release an amount to cover that shortfall for up to 13 weeks,” the spokesperson said.

“We support our members to make their application to our independent supervisor and use this as a further opportunity to talk through ASB’s hardship options and how we can help.”

The spokesperson said this would be a challenging year for many home loan customers and the bank was proactively contacting customers it believed might face financial challenges.

The spokesman said the bank’s financial assistance team had worked closely with Dark.

“We are committed to helping her, and we are here should she want any further support.”

For Dark, the spectre of defaulting on her mortgage has become a reality.

“The only reason that hasn’t happened yet is I borrowed money from my family,” she said.

“It’s definitely a fear, the only thing that stops me being afraid is I have family who are wonderful and won’t let that happen.”

Abigail Dougherty Corrie Dark’s boat is currently parked at a marina, where she pays docking fees.

Dark said she had never been out of work this long, and the last time it was this slow was during the Global Financial Crisis.

During downturns, she said employers stopped hiring contractors to plan, and preferred to progress practical work.

“Thinking work goes out, doing work stays in,” she said.

Dark

is now looking for a job in Australia.

”There look to be some strategy director and head of marketing/digital roles there, so that’s encouraging.”