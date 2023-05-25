Markets wrap: Fonterra upgrades earnings guidance, brings forward capital return

Investors welcomed the returns that are set to flow from Fonterra this year, after the dairy company upgraded its earnings forecast for a fourth time, promised a strong full-year dividend, and brought forward a special dividend payment.

Units in Fonterra’s NZX-listed fund closed up 4.1% to $3.60, taking the gains over the past year to 39%.

The country’s largest dairy company reported in an update for the third-quarter that profit jumped to $1.33 billion in the nine months to the end of April, from $472 million in the year earlier period. The profit includes a $260m gain on the sale of the company’s Chile business Soprole and a $12m loss from exiting its Hangu China farm.

Excluding the impact of divestments, Fonterra’s normalised profit rose 128% to $1.08b due to a strong performance in its ingredients business, where it benefited from higher margins for cheese and protein, particularly casein and caseinate.

“These favourable price relatives have continued longer than expected, and we’re also seeing improved performance coming through in our foodservice and consumer channels, in particular in global markets,” said chief executive Miles Hurrell.

The improvement prompted Fonterra to lift its forecast for full-year normalised earnings for a fourth time to 65 to 80 cents per share, from 55 to 75 cents per share. The company said it remains on track for a strong full-year dividend.

Under Hurrell’s leadership, Fonterra has been selling overseas assets after a period of global expansion failed to deliver the promised profits and left it saddled with too much debt.

Fonterra said the sale of Soprole enabled it to bring forward the payment of its proposed $800m capital return, equivalent to about 50 cents per share, from October to August.

STUFF The co-operative is selling overseas assets to focus on getting more value from NZ milk. (First published September 2022)

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index slid 0.1%, or points, to 11,959.85 on Thursday. On the broader market 63 stocks rose and 64 fell with $102m shares traded.

Mainfreight fell 3.3% to $68.41.

The transport and logistics firm reported a record annual profit, up 20% to $426.5 million, but warned activity has started to slow.

Mainfreight notched up record profits during the Covid-19 pandemic as freight rates soared. But slowing economic growth, weaker demand and improving supply chains is now weighing on the company, with pre-tax profit down 6.8% in the second half. Analysts expect profit to decline this year.

“During this past year we have seen extraordinary levels of freight volume, particularly during the first six months, a reflection of a difficult and over-heated logistics market,” the company said in a statement.

But it said trading in the second half fell short of expectations.

The company said trading in the new financial year had continued to show weakness in volumes and activity.

“Whilst management of overhead cost structures and the implementation of freight rate reviews have been successful, it is expected to be a challenging first six months of trading,” the company said.

Tower fell 0.8% to 60.5c after the insurer turned to a first-half loss due to catastrophic weather events that struck the country at the start of the year.

The insurer reported a $5.1m loss in the six months to the end of March, from a $3m profit for the same period a year ago.

In late January, torrential rainfall led to devastating flooding in Auckland. In February, Cyclone Gabrielle struck, causing widespread damage in the North Island.

Tower chief executive Blair Turnbull said the company was proactively managing climate-related weather impacts through risk-based pricing and product innovations, keeping pace with inflation via targeted rating and underwriting actions and addressing increasing vehicle theft with rating and excess changes.

The company remained on track to achieve a full-year underlying net profit after tax of between $8m and $13m.

Blis Technologies surged 17% to 2.8c, making it the biggest gainer on the market.

The biotech company reported an improved result following a strategy reset where it undertook to return to a sustained profitable trading position.

The company said annual revenue grew 14% to $10.2m. While it posted a net loss of $1.4m, the company said its profitability had improved in the second half of the year.

“Blis Technologies’ financial performance continues to improve,” said chairperson Geoff Plunket.

Pacific Edge fell 2.1% to 46c after the bladder cancer diagnostics company widened its annual loss.

The company reported a $27m annual loss, compared with a $19.8m loss the year earlier, which it said reflected a 58% increase in operating expenses to $53.1m as it invested to drive growth, particularly in the US market.

Operating revenue, which is the income generated from Cxbladder test sales, increased 71% to $19.6m, the company said. The revenue growth followed a 39% increase in commercial tests to 26,691, with US commercial test numbers growing 46% to 23,072.

A rebounding Chinese market and weak US production are expected to boost farmgate meat prices, with beef tipped to approach near-record highs come spring.

Westpac senior agri economist Nathan Penny​ said red meat prices had been on a wild ride since the outbreak of Covid-19, heavily influenced by changing demand from China, but were beginning to stabilise.

After equalling last season’s record high of $9.50 per kilogram over the spring, lamb prices plunged to $6.80/kg by January. Prices had since bounced back to around $7.45/kg, rising at a time of the year when they normally fell.

The unusual pattern had been repeated, to a less extreme extent, for other meat prices, Penny said.

“From here, we expect the price rebound to continue across the board. Looking to the spring peak in prices, we expect steer prices to challenge last season’s record highs and may even go close to breaking the $7 a kilo,” he said.