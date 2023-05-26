Waitomo buys Z Energy's Mini-Tankers and bulk fuel business

King Country-based fuel company Waitomo Group has bought Z Energy’s Mini-Tankers and bulk commercial fuel delivery businesses.

The unconditional agreement, which is expected to double Waitomo’s current commercial volumes, was announced on Friday. Settlement is expected to take place on August 1.

Waitomo owner Jimmy Ormsby​ said the deal was a major milestone for the New Zealand family-owned and operated business.

“For the last 75 years, from our inception in Te Kuiti in 1947 fuelling the Waitomo region up to now, we’ve continued to build up our core business in fuel distribution, as well as diversifying into retail fuel supply in 2012.

“We’ve been ambitious in our expansion plans, and that determination has resulted in today’s announcement.”

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Waitomo Fuels opens a self-serve fuel out on State Highway 1 at Washdyke, Timaru.

Ormsby said the deal was expected to double Waitomo’s current commercial volumes and increase the company’s share of the ground fuels market to about 7%.

The Mini-Tankers business is New Zealand’s largest on-site diesel refuelling and lubricant supply operation, delivering diesel to trucking and earth moving companies, transport firms, mining operations, farms and private homes.

Z chief financial officer Nicola Law​ said the sale was an opportunity for new direction, focus and investment that would benefit existing and new customers.

“The Mini-Tankers and bulk fuel business have been part of the Z whānau for many years, helping us meet the needs of our customers. It’s great to know this will continue under Waitomo’s stewardship for the future.”

Waitomo chief executive Simon Parham​ said the Mini-Tanker brand would continue to deliver its current volumes through an independent franchisee model.

The bulk commercial fuel delivery business would continue to be serviced by the current third-party hauliers.

“Waitomo’s success is built on a simple formula – great people, top performance, and fairer fuel pricing. The same formula that will ensure we deliver a seamless transition to the new business for our new customers,” he said.