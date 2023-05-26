Reserve Bank confirms it will ease bank lending restrictions on low-deposit home loans

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr lifted the official cash rate (OCR) by 25 basis points earlier this week.

The Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua has confirmed it will ease bank lending restrictions from next month.

The Reserve Bank’s loan-to-value restrictions (LVR) limit the amount of bank lending that can go to people with low deposits.

They limit what the Reserve Bank called high-risk lending, and were intended to “build resilience in the financial system”.

“In making this decision it is important to reiterate our assessment that the risks to financial stability posed by high-LVR lending have reduced to a level where we believe the current restrictions may be unnecessarily reducing efficiency,” Reserve Bank deputy governor Christian Hawkesby said.

“The previous LVR settings were put in place November 2021 when risks were elevated,” he said.

“The restrictions built resilience in the financial system, which has been evident in the past year as house prices have fallen without widespread impacts to financial stability.”

The move comes after the Reserve Bank lifted the official cash rate (OCR) from 5.25% to 5.5% on Wednesday, leading to some banks lifting floating home loan rates again.

When the Reserve Bank began consulting on the changes in April, Hawkesby said the rules could be impeding the provision of loans to otherwise creditworthy borrowers, which was not proportionate to the level of risk the bank saw in the system.

National house prices had fallen towards a level that was more consistent with medium-term fundamentals, he said.

“As a result, while house prices may continue to fall, the probability of a further large correction in house prices has reduced,” he said.

“Alongside this, lending conditions have tightened significantly as banks’ debt servicing assessments allow for higher interest rates.”

Restrictions on high-LVR residential mortgage lending set a limit on how much new low-deposit lending banks could do, Hawkesby said.

From June 1, the amount of new bank lending that can be made to owner-occupier borrowers with less than 20% equity will rise from 10% to 15%.

Currently, only 5% of each bank’s new lending can be to investors with deposits of less than 40%.

From June 1, the limit will only be on investors with less than 35% equity.