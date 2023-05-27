Google launches flood-forecasting AI

The artificial intelligence developed by Niwa and Surf Life Saving New Zealand identifies potential rip currents with warm colours.

A Google AI designed to provide flooding forecasts and warnings has launched in New Zealand.

Flood Hub, which is free to use, is part of the tech giant's efforts to provide tools to mitigate the risks of climate change.

Development of the tool began in 2018, and was first trialled in India and Bangladesh.

The AI makes judgements based on publicly-available data sources, such as weather forecasts and satellite imagery.

Currently, it only monitors and forecasts river flooding, but vice-president engineering and research at Google Yossi Matias said it was hoped the tool could be expanded to include the likes of flash flooding in cities, which would mean it could be helpful in situations like the recent Auckland floods.

The technology combined hydrologic models, which forecast the amount of water flowing in a river, and inundation models, which predicted what areas were going to be affected and how deep the water would be.

Users could go on to the Flood Hub website to check for warnings, and Matias said the tech might one day be incorporated into the company’s Maps app.

Push notifications were not available in NZ yet, but it was something the company was working towards.

Google had contacted the MetService with information about how the tool worked.

“We’re expanding Flood Hub to 80 countries worldwide, including New Zealand. The AI-enabled platform will provide forecasting to 460 million people around the world up to secen days in advance of a flood,” Yossi said.

The flood forecast period had also been increased recently, with users now able to see forecasts up to seven days in the future.

Last year, forecasts were limited to 48 hours.

Search trend data showed Google was among the places New Zealanders were turning for information on climate change.

Company data showed there had been a 450% increase in search interest in managed retreat so far in 2023, compared to the previous year.

Supplied Google's new Flood Hub AI can be found by typing Flood Hub into search engines.

Yossi said his drive to incorporate more emergency information into Google came from his experience in 2010, when there was a record-breaking wildfire in Carmel Mountains, and he was working at the nearby Google office in Haifa.

He was unable to find information via internet searches, and felt it was a service that should be provided.

Top questions about natural disasters and floods during 2023 included how to check flood zone by address in NZ, where was the flooding in Auckland, and what was managed retreat.