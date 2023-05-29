Markets wrap: Construction slowdown, rising debt and improving car sales

As the earnings season comes to a close, local companies reported mixed results.

The sharemarket was buoyed after agreement was reached over the US debt ceiling at the weekend.

Devon Funds head of retail Greg Smith said the agreement was a relief to markets, with most Asian markets higher on Monday. Heavyweight US and UK markets are closed for holidays.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index rose 0.9%, or 105.618 points, to 11,935.65, playing catch up after a strong Friday rally in the US. On the broader market 101 stocks rose and 33 fell with $75 million shares traded.

Megan Stals, markets analyst at digital brokerage platform Stake, said there may still be volatility in markets ahead of the projected June 5 default date, at which point in theory the US Government would run out of money to pay all its bills.

Striking an initial deal was one thing, but US President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy now had to convince their parties to push it through Congress and the Senate, she said.

“Given the highly partisan nature of US politics, it’s likely we’ll see some political games over the coming days. It’s still likely that the US will raise the debt ceiling in time, but investors should be conscious that it could go right down to the wire.”

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, the largest stock on the index, gained 1.9% to $24.43. That’s a turnaround from Friday when the stock fell 6.5% after the medical device maker said annual profit fell 34% and margins weakened.

Forsyth Barr lowered its earnings forecasts for Fisher & Paykel for the coming three years due to lower than expected margins.

As the earnings season comes to a close, local companies reported mixed results.

STUFF Law firm director Brent Norling says about 70% of his firm's work now comes from the construction industry.

A slowing construction market prompted Metro Performance Glass, the country’s largest glass manufacturer, to write down the value of its business by $10m.

In its annual earnings report, the company said a heightened level of uncertainty made forecasting difficult, however it expected building consents in New Zealand to trend lower in the next 12 to 24 months.

“While the industry will benefit from the completing of an existing pipeline of projects in the short term, it is unclear how long this will last, and activity levels thereafter are highly uncertain,” the company said.

As a result, the company reduced the goodwill value of its New Zealand business to $20.9m from $30.9m.

The writedown, as well as a restructuring of its New Zealand operations and a divestment in Australia, weighed on the company’s earnings, resulting in a loss of $10.5m in the year to the end of March, from a $500,000 loss the year earlier.

Excluding the one-time items, underlying pre-tax profit doubled to $11.8m as the company cut costs and raised prices.

The company’s Australian business, which it plans to sell over coming months, lifted underlying pre-tax profit to $6.4m, a turnaround from the previous year’s $307,000 loss. It said the proceeds from any sale would be used to repay debt.

The latest financial year is the fifth in a row that the company has not paid shareholders a dividend, with its last payment made in 2018.

Shares in Metro Performance Glass closed unchanged at 15.6c and have lost 39% of their value over the past year.

Aged care provider Radius Residential Care turned to an annual loss of $2.1m, from a profit $2.7m the previous year as it funds rapid expansion through borrowing.

Radius Care, which listed on the sharemarket in December 2020, noted it has undertaken four large property transactions in the past two years, and has 24 facilities, with 13 owned and 11 leased.

It completed a 24-bed extension at its New Plymouth facility in February but said the remaining building programme timing would be subject to review given the need to ensure suitable debt levels and a strong capital structure heading into this financial year.

In the past year, the company invested $59.2m, having borrowed $56.2m from its bank. Its interest costs increased to $12.5m, from $9.1m.

The company has $23m of bridging facilities in place until October 6 and is required to have equity commitments of at least $30m by July 31, and to pay back ASB at least $25m by October 6.

It said it is assessing its property portfolio as an alternative or addition to an equity raise.

Last year, the company bought Matamata Country Lodge and three neighbouring properties for $17.1m, funded through $10m of debt facilities, $2.1m of vendor finance and $5m of shares.

Earlier this month, it agreed to pay back $1m of the vendor loan, and increase the interest rate on the loan from 8% per annum to 18% and extend the time for repayment of the remaining $10.5m loan until October 23.

At its March 31 balance date, the company had total borrowings of $97.7m, up from $30m a year earlier.

Radius Care will not pay a final dividend, having paid a 7c dividend in the first half.

The company’s underlying earnings, before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, increased to $14.2m from $10.7m.

Its shares lifted 4.2% to 25c and have lost 30% of their value over the past year.

NZ Automotive Investments, which imports used Japanese cars for its 2 Cheap Cars dealership, surged 30% to 30c after the company said it expected to more than double its underlying profit this year to $4.2m from $2m as it focused on profitability under new management and governance.

The shares have lost 58% of their value over the last year after its directors resigned en masse, following the earlier resignation of the chief executive.

Its full-year net profit fell to $1.3m from $2.6m, which it attributed to $1m of one-time costs associated with significant changes at board and management level, and a one-time lease gain of $900,000 the previous year.

Revenue jumped 25% to $82.7m on higher sales volumes and prices.

The company said its sales outpaced the market, growing 6% while the wider New Zealand dealer to public used car market increased by 3%, and said its margins had also improved.

The business sold 8,367 vehicles during the year, and said it deliberately prioritised margin over volume.

The company said it would not pay a final dividend as it focused on profitable growth, but expected to resume dividend payments in the first half of this year.