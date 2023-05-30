How much you need to earn to avoid mortgage stress

Investors, apartment owners, and those selling in Auckland are the most likely to lose money when they sell property, CoreLogic data shows

House prices are still a long way from being at a sustainable level, and households have to earn well above the average income to avoid mortgage stress, according to an analysis by Canstar.

Canstar found Auckland households needed to earn $219,000 a year to be able to afford an average-priced house and keep up with repayments at current interest rates without going into mortgage stress.

“That is nearly $80,000 more than the average Auckland household income, meaning homeowners will either face mortgage stress or need to find a far bigger deposit,” Canstar noted.

Things were not much better at the national level, with the average household needing to earn $171,417 to avoid mortgage stress, which was more than $50,000 higher than average.

READ MORE:

* 'A larger correction remains a possibility,' Reserve Bank says of falling house prices

* Households feeling the squeeze as Omicron rolls in: Infometrics

* Here's why it might be fruitless to pin your hopes on a house price crash

* ASB warns rising home loan rates could 'suck $3 billion a year' from households



Mortgage stress is generally defined as spending 30% or more of your household income on servicing your mortgage, and house prices used in the analysis were based on median house price data from the Real Estate Institute.

That average price for a home was $995,000 in Auckland, and $780,000 nationally.

Canstar found the next most expensive area after Auckland, in terms of avoiding mortgage stress, was the Bay of Plenty.

Houses there were selling for $824,500 on average, and average household incomes were just over $107,000.

“To stay out of mortgage stress households incomes should be over $180,000,” Canstar found.

Canstar New Zealand general manager Jose George said the analysis showed how tough it was for borrowers.

“Paying more than 30% of the household income into your mortgage creates all sorts of other pressures, including being able to afford other bills and maintain general wellbeing.

“It is a really difficult situation to be in and our analysis suggests numerous families across New Zealand will be facing financial pain.”

George said it appeared the country was at or near the peak of interest rates.

“Banks are likely going to be able to start borrowing money at cheaper rates, and in due course we'd expect that will flow on to consumers,” he said.

“But even before rates drop, consumers may find banks more willing to negotiate discounts or special offers.”

Supplied/Supplied Canstar New Zealand general manager Jose George encourages people to negotiate hard on their rates.

Infometrics chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan came to a similar conclusion, finding the current mix of interest rates and house prices meant borrowers needed an income more than 40% higher than they did in March 2020 to meet servicing requirements.

That was despite house prices having retreated 17% from their 2021 peak, and was based on the assumption a bank would not lend to you if repayments took up more than half of your take-home pay.

“No matter which way you look at it, housing still looks really expensive. It’s not as expensive as it was back in 2021, but that was partly fuelled by very low mortgage rates which were, as it turned out, unsustainably low.”

Kiernan comments follow the Reserve Bank relaxing loan-to-value ratio restrictions from next month.

From June 1, the amount of new bank lending that can be made to owner-occupier borrowers with less than 20% equity will rise from 10% to 15%.

Currently, only 5% of each bank’s new lending can be to investors with deposits of less than 40%.

From the same date, the limit will only be on investors with less than 35% equity.

Kiernan pointed to a Reserve Bank statement in April that house prices had fallen towards a level that was more consistent with medium-term fundamentals.

If this meant the bank felt sustainable prices were approaching, he said, buyers might disagree.

“For those people with short memories, the REINZ’s index shows house prices increased by an average of 7.9% per year over the nine years to March 2020, running well ahead of income growth.”

Kiernan said he felt it was a bit soon to put a floor beneath the housing market, because houses were still likely overvalued.

He said the June changes were minor, and might not be a reason to panic about prices shooting away again.

“But the Reserve Bank could well come in another six to 12 months time and ease things further and if house prices are still more or less where they are now then that’s possibly where it becomes problematic.”

The Reserve Bank differentiates sustainable house prices from affordable ones.

When the bank announced its LVR changes, deputy governor Christian Hawkesby said the bank’s assessment was that the risks to financial stability posed by high-LVR lending had reduced to a level where the current restrictions might be unnecessarily reducing efficiency.

“In particular, impeding the provision of credit to some otherwise creditworthy borrowers, which is not proportionate to the level of risk that we see.”