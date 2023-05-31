Study reveals supermarkets where we're paying more for groceries

A study of grocery prices found some New Zealanders paid 25% more for groceries last month, because of where they live.

New research from grocery price comparison website MenuAid, which has been tracking the price of 13 grocery items, including coffee, butter and eggs, across all New World, Pak'n Save and Countdown stores, found people living in Christchurch and small regional towns such as Morrinsville paid more for food than other New Zealanders in May.

The Christchurch start-up said its price analysis of the grocery items found price variations of up to $18 between the cheapest and most expensive stores for the same basket of goods.

New World was the most expensive supermarket for the selected groceries, with the average cost for a basket of the 13 branded groceries ringing in at $88 last month.

For the same items, it cost $86 at Countdown and $78 at Pak'n Save.

The data showed that the cost of the same 13 items varied substantially from store to store, with Pak'n Save Silverdale offering some of the cheapest prices of Pak'n Save stores. Kilbirnie Pak’n Save was second, followed by Thames and Whanganui.

St Martins in Christchurch was the most expensive New World, followed by New World in Waitaki and New World in Alexandra.

The price of goods at supermarkets in small regional areas were notably higher than those in big cities, the research found.

MenuAid chief executive and founder Toby Skilton said grocery prices were in urgent need of regulation. He said the data showed no consistency and constant fluctuations in prices – with prices often changing multiple times in the same day across all three supermarkets.

supplied/Stuff Toby Skilton says grocery prices in this country need regulating.

MenuAid said its research highlighted large discrepancy in prices between the same chain of stores, and raised questions about fairness in pricing if shoppers at Pak'n Save Silverdale would spend $18 less than they would buying the same items at New World St Martins.

“These exact same brands being sold at a different location in a different part of the country shouldn’t have such a drastic change in pricing. It’s concerning,” said Skilton.

“Retailers can charge what they want, and people will either just pay because they have to, or for some who can’t afford it, make quite hard decisions.”

In addition to tracking the price of a shop for key staples last month, MenuAid also analysed the price of iceberg lettuce at one Pak'n Save location in the South Island and found that the price changed frequently.

The highest price of iceberg lettuce was recorded at $6.74 and $2.49 at its lowest in May.

“If you bought lettuce on the 4th, 5th or 6th of the month you would have paid 170% less than if you bought it on the 13th, 14th or 23rd, and that’s the concern; when grocery shopping becomes a game of luck.

“For the same product at the same store that is such a significant change in price.”

Skilton said he was concerned at how frequently food prices changed.

“We do a price update twice a day, and we’re noticing changes each time. Prices are changing far more frequently than people think. There are lots of factors that go into it, such as brands putting items on promotion and taking them off, but the differences in how much prices change for the same goods, it really does start to feel like shopping can be compared to gambling, with a huge luck element,” he said.

“It doesn’t seem right that the same product can be sold for such a huge difference across different stores either, that’s clearly a margin game.”

MenuAid found that shoppers saved between 15% and 20% by doing their food shop online.

Foodstuffs, which operates Pak'n Save and New World, among other supermarket brands, operates under a co-operative model broken into a North Island and South Island business, with each of its supermarkets independently operated.

The company does not set the grocery prices for its network of owner-operated stores.

A spokeswoman for Foodstuffs said individual products might differ in price because the owner-operator might choose to invest in a particular brand or supplier.

“This was the case recently with 1kg cheese, one Pak'n Save had Rolling Meadow at $9.99, the other, Pam’s at $9.99; the point is though there is a 1kg cheese at $9.99 in each of the stores.”

The spokeswoman said comparing prices of individual products and brands did not give a fair comparison. She said it was better to look at Stats NZ’s FPI basket: “We measure against this every month and have consistently come in below food price inflation – 12 months in a row.”

Foodstuffs North Island and Foodstuffs South Island have separate support centre merchandise teams that manage pricing and promotions separately, with the exception of agreed national promotions, she said.

“There is no central buying for ‘Foodstuffs’ so the terms and conditions for each supplier relationship will not be the same for both co-ops. Prices and promotions can therefore vary between the Pak'n Save, New World and Four Square brands in each island.

“In addition, every store is locally owned and operated and has some flexibility to tailor their promotions to benefit and suit their community needs and tastes. For example, New World Remuera might choose to invest in promoting fillet steak, a local favourite, while across the city at New World Mt Roskill, the owner operator might put their promotional investment into whole fish, which is a more popular protein in this community.”

Foodstuffs said the average product cost increase from suppliers to Foodstuffs co-operatives on the same products measured in the FPI basket was 10.3% in April. May figures are not yet available.