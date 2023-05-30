Markets wrap: Investors reshuffle portfolios as earnings season peters out

Investors tweaked their portfolios as earnings season comes to a close.

The sharemarket weakened as the local earnings season comes to a close, prompting investors to reshuffle their portfolios.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 0.5%, or 56.94 points, to 11,878.71 on Tuesday. On the broader market 50 stocks rose and 78 fell with $147 million shares traded.

The US and the UK markets were closed for holidays on Monday.

“There wasn't really a lot of news flow about today,” said Greg Main, a director at Jarden. “There were a couple of little results out but all the big ones have been out and it just looks like maybe a little bit of portfolio shuffling.

“It's been a pretty quiet day.

“We didn't get any direction out of the US or the UK so it was just a bit more of an internal focus. I think people just probably took a chance to digest and look at the numbers again, and do a bit of rebalancing.

“Everyone will be looking at just tweaking their portfolios a little bit.”

Among the bigger stocks, Fletcher Building fell 2.5% to $5.05, Ebos slid 2.3% to $41.55, Mercury shed 1.7% to $6.22, Goodman Property Trust dropped 1.4% to $2.17, Spark slipped 0.7% to $5.25, Auckland International Airport lost 0.8% to $8.74, and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare fell 0.5% to $24.32.

Transport and logistics firm Mainfreight gained 2.2% to $70, Meridian Energy advanced 0.1% to $5.445, and Ryman Healthcare Group rose 2.3% to $6.28.

Retailers generally gained, with Briscoe Group up 1.2% to $4.40, The Warehouse Group up 2.5% to $1.67, Michael Hill up 2% to $1.04, and Hallenstein Glasson Holdings up 0.8% to $6.10. KMD Brands bucked the trend, down 1.8% to $1.09.

Among those reporting their profits on Tuesday, retirement village operator Arvida Group posted a 59% drop in annual profit to $82.5m.

Its shares advanced 0.9% to $1.14.

The company said profit was impacted by a lower gain in the value of its investment properties of $80.4m, compared with a gain of $158.9m the previous year, due to softer near term growth rates and pricing assumptions, as well as flood-related impairment to its Parklane village in Auckland.

On an underlying basis, which strips out one-time items and changes in the value of properties, Arvida’s profit rose 20% to a record $88m, the company said.

The company will pay shareholders a final dividend of 2.35c, down from 3c a year earlier. It said dividends this year would be at the bottom of its new payout range of 30% to 50% of underlying profit.