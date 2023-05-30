Internet glitch affecting banking and other websites to 'resolve itself over the next several hours'

Many banking customers have had trouble accessing internet banking services.

Some Kiwibank, ASB and Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) customers have been struggling to do their banking as a result of “issues” with internet providers.

On its Facebook site, ASB posted: “Our apologies, we’re aware that some internet service providers are encountering issues this morning.

“This means some of our customers will have issues accessing FastNet Classic and ASB mobile. Thanks for your patience, and we apologise for any inconvenience.”

The “intermittent” issues are the result of an issue with a security upgrade for .nz websites by InternetNZ, which has now issued a statement saying “the issue will also resolve itself over the next several hours”.

At 8.20am, Kiwibank posted: “We're aware this issue is impacting some people in New Zealand using their wifi network, across several apps and websites.

“Some customers are able to resolve the issue by turning off their wifi and using mobile data. The majority of customers are still able to access app and internet banking as normal,” Kiwibank said.

It said the issue was affecting its own sites and others.

It continued a frustrating period for Kiwibank after an IT fail on Monday saw people unable to call its call centre.

The Downdetector website noted a spike in notifications from BNZ customers, but the bank’s website, and Facebook site, did not acknowledge any issues.

People notify Downdetector when they are having trouble accessing apps and online services.

It recorded issues at ANZ, BNZ, One.nz, Sky, Xero, Spark, Kiwibank, and other services.

Frustrated customers posted about the issues they were encountering.

Many said the past few hours had seen other services affected, with one unable to watch Sky.

One Kiwibank customer said: “This is why we need to have cash on us at all times.”

Some had had embarrassing moments in shops when payments were declined.

The issues are the result of a mistake in a security upgrade implemented by InternetNZ which manages .nz websites “on behalf of all New Zealanders”.

A spokesperson for Internet NZ, said: “Currently, some .nz domains may face resolution problems. The issue could occur for domains at .nz, .ac.nz, .co.nz, .geek.nz, .gen.nz, .kiwi.nz, .maori.nz, .net.nz, .org.nz, .school.nz, .cri.nz, govt.nz, .health.nz, .iwi.nz, .mil.nz and .parliament.nz.”

“InternetNZ and the Domain Name Commission are aware of the situation, monitoring it and working on resolving it as soon as possible,” she said.

“The integrity of the .nz domain name system is intact, the system is secure and now functioning.”

InternetNZ has issued advice for internet service providers on steps they could take to resolve the problems.

“The issue will also resolve itself over the next several hours.”