New Zealand's 'most attractive employer' named

The national airline will be asking more than 10,000 customers travelling on its international network to take part in a passenger weight survey this June.

Air New Zealand has been crowned the “most attractive” employer in the county for the seventh time, according to Randstad research.

With the national carrier now focused on its post-pandemic recovery, it achieved the accolade based on its reputation, job content and financial health.

The 2023 Randstad Employer Brand Research explored New Zealand workers’ perceptions of employer brands to provide an understanding of employee and jobseeker preferences.

Randstad is a global leader in the recruitment and HR services industry.

Air New Zealand was last voted the most attractive employer in 2019 for the third consecutive year and also held the title from 2011 to 2013.

Because it won the title three years in a row it was ineligible to win the award for the following three years.

Supplied Air New Zealand has been crowned the ‘most attractive’ employer in the county for the seventh time.

Randstad NZ country director Richard Kennedy said Air New Zealand’s top spot recognised its commitment to moving on from the pandemic and reinforced the strength of the brand.

Due to the impact of Covid-19 on air travel it was forced to cut costs across its business, which included reducing its pre-pandemic workforce of 12,500 by 30%, or about 4000 staff in 2020.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said it was humbling to win.

“This distinction reflects the resilience and commitment of our people, and the hard mahi and dedication they demonstrate every day.

“We’ve had a tough time over the past few years, and I especially want to thank our customers who have stood by us, even though we struggled at times to deliver the standards we pride ourselves on.”

The public sector also performed strongly, with New Zealand Customs Service coming in second and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) rounding out the top three spots for most attractive employer in New Zealand.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Air NZ chief executive Greg Foran says it has been a tough few years for the airline.

Customs was recognised for being financially healthy, providing job security and career progression, while MBIE was recognised for job security, being financially healthy and offering career progression.

This year’s findings also observed shifts among the top 10 industry sectors with high demand, with central government and tertiary education sharing joint first place (39%), despite current challenges within the tertiary sector.

This was closely followed by professional services, the public sector and early education sharing equal second place (38%).

The research also revealed jobseekers were prioritising work-life balance, an attractive salary and benefits and good training.

This was a significant shift compared to the previous two years when work-life balance remained steadfast as the priority.

Phil Walter/Getty Images New Zealand Customs Service came in second.

While an attractive salary enticed jobseekers, it no longer guaranteed retention, motivation and engagement, according to Randstad.

The research found non-material benefits were of high importance for 76% of respondents, which was almost on par with material benefits (79%).

If a pay rise was not an option, nearly half (48%) indicated that flexible start and finish times were their most preferred non-material benefit, followed by reduced workdays (37%) and employee wellness programmes.

Kennedy said just 16% of workers changed employers in the last six months compared to almost a quarter (24%) last year.

“This indicates that the ‘revolving door’ of three to six months ago has slowed considerably.

“Instead, workers are hunkering down with their employers to ride out the current market uncertainty. The challenge for New Zealand businesses now becomes identifying ways to de-risk the move for employees wanting to move but needing the certainty of job security.”

Randstad most attractive employers 2023