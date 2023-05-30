InternetNZ apologises for security mishap disrupting access to many .nz websites

InternetNZ has apologised after a security upgrade led to many people being unable to access some .nz websites, and web-based services like banking.

This issue started with ac.nz sites at approximately 1pm on May 29, InternetNZ said in a statement, but spread to other .nz domains, which started to be affected from 10:45pm on May 29.

The website outages started to provoke reaction on social media on Tuesday morning when some people struggled to access banking services.

InternetNZ said the problem occurred during a standard annual security procedure, run by InternetNZ, to roll out new “cryptographic keys”, which were used to secure the Domain Name System infrastructure operated by InternetNZ.

It likened these cryptographic keys to the keys to a house.

“Every so often, for security reasons, you might change your house's locks and get new keys,” it said.

“InternetNZ must periodically change keys to maintain the system's security.”

“We have been running these updates for more than 10 years without incident,” it said.

“The difference this year was that we ran this process for the first time since the new registry system was implemented in late 2022.”

“We sincerely apologise for the problems it caused New Zealanders who couldn’t access some web applications and sites today and to the industry partners working hard on resolving it,” InternetNZ said.

“We will thoroughly investigate what exactly has happened to prevent it from happening again.”

“We will review our processes and systems to ensure a robust service to the internet users of Aotearoa. We’ll be engaging with the industry and stakeholders to communicate any potentially impactful updates to the system in the future,” it said.

Some Kiwibank, ASB and Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) customers struggled to do their banking.

On its Facebook site, ASB posted: “Our apologies, we’re aware that some internet service providers are encountering issues this morning.

“This means some of our customers will have issues accessing FastNet Classic and ASB mobile. Thanks for your patience, and we apologise for any inconvenience.”

On its Facebook page, Kiwibank assured customers the issues they were experiencing were not its fault.

“Internet NZ have advised of issues causing intermittent access for some New Zealanders using .co.nz websites and other domains. The issue is not related to our systems, however as a result some customers are unable to login to app and IB (internet banking). They have advised this will resolve over time.”

Screen grab/Stuff Parliament's website was among those unable to be accessed by some users.

The Downdetector website noted a spike in notifications from BNZ customers, but the bank’s website, and Facebook site, did not acknowledge any issues.

People notify Downdetector when they are having trouble accessing apps and online services.

It recorded issues at ANZ, BNZ, One.nz, Sky, Xero, Spark, Kiwibank, and other services.

“There’s no way to know how many websites people cannot access as the issue impacts some end users' ability to access websites rather than the websites themselves,” InternetNZ said.

“Someone may be able to access a particular website while someone else may not be able to access the same website.”