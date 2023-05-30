SBS posts 'solid' surplus, but increases provisions for bad debts

SBS Bank has seen its profit fall as its margins declined, and bad debts rose.

SBS Group, which includes subsidiaries SBS Insurance, SBS Wealth and Finance Now, reported a profit after tax of $38.2 million for the 12-month period to the end of 31 March 2023, down from $44.9m in the previous year.

Chief executive Mark McLean described the result as “solid”, but said the profit drop was due to the combined effects of a lower interest margin, and an increase in credit provisioning to reflect the current economic climate.

SBS increased its lending by $624m, an increase of 14%, taking its total loan book to over $5 billion.

McLean said SBS grew its mortgage lending by 12%, which was well above the broader industry growth rate of closer to 3.5%.

He said an important part of that was first-home buyer lending. The bank lent to 1449 first-home buyers in the year to March 31, up from 850 a year earlier.

SBS is a building society that is owned by the people who bank with it, but it is also registered as a bank with the Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua.

Banks have been criticised for paying poor deposit rates, but McLean said SBS had been “responsive” to Reserve Bank official cash rate (OCR) rises.

“We were determined to be responsive and moved as the first bank to offer a 4% 12-month term deposit special in June 2022, and we continued to lead the market all the way to 6% in January 2023,” McLean said.

SBS’s latest disclosure statement follows recently-released disclosure statements from ANZ and Westpac, showing the huge increase in the interest households with home loans have faced as the Reserve Bank had hiked the OCR.

In the 12 months to the end of March this year, borrowers paid SBS $287.5m in interest.

In the previous 12-month period, borrowers paid $192.3m in interest to SBS.

SBS Bank chairman Joe O’Connell said: “We recognise the uncertainty many Kiwi families are facing with higher living costs and a weakening economic cycle. As a mutually-owned bank, it’s our priority to support members and ensure the group is in a strong position to help you through the challenges, and opportunities, in the year ahead.”

SBS’s disclosure statement also notes that it had self-reported to the Commerce Commission that it may have breached lending disclosure laws.

“SBS has self-reported some matters relating to Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act variation disclosure compliance pre-December 1, 2021,” it said.

“This investigation is ongoing and the outcome is currently uncertain but could result in customer remediation or regulatory action.”

ANZ and ASB bank are facing a multi-million dollar class action lawsuit as a result of lending law disclosure breaches they self-reported to the Commerce Commission.

In 2021, ASB made $8.1m in compensation payments to around 73,000 borrowers who had home loans and personal loans with the bank between June 2015 and July 2019.

In 2020, the country's biggest bank, ANZ, paid customers $29.4m after the Commerce Commission found it had breached disclosure laws with about 100,000 customers.

ANZ had also self-reported the breaches.