Car financier Geneva takes profit hit

Car sales were not strong in the first half of Geneva’s financial year.

Auckland-based car finance, personal loan and insurance group Geneva Finance has seen profits drop, partly as a result of lower lending volumes, and partly due to insurance claims after flooding in Auckland in January.

The company’s shares, which are traded on the NZX share market, have taken a beating in the past year, down 47%​ on the same time last year, however recent weeks have seen the price investors are willing to pay for them ticking up.

Geneva’s profit after tax fell from $5.9 million​ in the 12 months to the end of March 2022 to $3.5m​ in the 12 months to the end of March this year, though the current year’s result is unaudited.

The increases in the OCR lifted Geneva Finance’s cost of funds, which the lender said was the primary cause of the decline in profitability of its lending business.

The company was able to pass on the increased costs in the form of higher interest rates for borrowers.

“Lower lending in the first half of the year in conjunction with the increase in cost of funds were the primary contributors to the profit decline,” Geneva told investors.

“Unfortunately, this was then further exacerbated by the claim costs associated with the Auckland floods.”

The Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua has been on a run of 12 straight increases in the official cash rate (OCR) that has taken it from 0.25% in late 2021 to 5.5%.

Lower demand for loans in the first half of its financial year was in part-driven by lower vehicle sales, however tougher responsible lending affordability-testing regulations also dragged on lending volumes, the company said.

Many of Geneva’s loans are made on cars sold through car dealerships, where it competes for business with other car financiers including Finance Now and Go Car Finance.

The final three months of 2022, and the first three months of 2023 saw lending volumes recover, and at the end of March, it had $105m in loans, compared to $93m the previous year.

Geneva’s Quest Insurance operation managed to lift premiums by 39% over the financial year, but also faced higher claims as a result of the Auckland floods.

Quest sells car insurance, mechanical breakdown insurance, and “lifestyle protection” insurance to repay its loans should a borrower die, be disabled, or be made redundant.

The insurer also sells borrowers “guaranteed asset protection”, which covers them in the event the car is written off, and the amount the owner gets from their insurer not be enough to repay their loan.

Geneva’s debt collection business, Stellar Collections, made a loss.

In its announcement to the NZX, Geneva’s managing director David O’Connell said the result was disappointing, but the board was confident that the company was positioned to bounce back, and move back into sustainable profitable growth.