Drop in households struggling with debt, but businesses are doing it hard

There was a drop in the proportion of people behind on their debts in April, credit reporting company Centrix says.

However, the picture was far grimmer for business owners with defaults on business loans continuing to rise.

Centrix gathers data on loan repayments, compiling reports on individuals and businesses, tracking both demand for credit, and also how many people and businesses are failing to pay their debts on time.

As the Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua has tightened the screws on the economy by raising the official cash rate (OCR), households have had to digest higher borrowing costs on top of stubbornly high inflation, which the OCR hikes are designed to reduce.

Nervous households have been borrowing less, Centrix managing director Keith McLaughlin said, with actual borrowing down 26% on the same month last year, led by low levels of mortgage lending.

But more people with loans are coping better, perhaps because many have got used to spending less, and balancing their budgets, McLaughlin said.

At the end of April 11.3% of people who were “credit active” were behind on their repayments, down from 11.8% in March.

There are renewed calls for the Government to step in.

Even missed payments on buy now, pay later loans dropped in April, though missed payments on car loans ticked up slightly.

However, there were still 411,000 people behind on loan payments at the end of April, down from 427,000 at the end of March.

“It’s encouraging to see arrears growth slow for a month as people either get on top of their repayments or make arrangements with their creditors to get through these tough times,” McLaughlin said.

It’s not all good news. There are signs more people have slipped into deep financial distress.

The number of people who had loan accounts flagged for “hardship”, meaning their lender has altered their loans to enable them to pay less, rose by a fifth during the first four months of the year to 10,700, McLaughlin said.

Centrix data also showed the proportion of people who were 30 days or more behind in payments rose to 4.7% at the end of April, equating to roughly 170,950 people.

Business owners were having to cope with a national spending squeeze. The most recent retail trade survey from Stats NZ showed actual retail sales fell 4.1% in the March 2023 quarter, compared with the March 2022 quarter, McLaughlin said.

Defaults on loans to businesses were up 13% on the same time last year, McLaughlin said.

Liquidations of companies were up 31% compared to April 2022, which McLaughlin put down to the Inland Revenue Te Tari Taake increasing enforcement against companies that were chronically behind on their tax payments.

Building companies, property companies, retailers and hospitality companies are the sectors suffering most, with credit defaults up in double digits in each of the sectors.

There had been an increase in demand for credit by businesses in each of the first four months of the year, but some of that could be desperation borrowing.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Centrix managing director Keith McLaughlin says he’s hearing from business owners that the time it’s taking for their invoices to be paid is creeping up.

McLaughlin said business owners were telling him the time it was taking for other businesses to pay them for their services was creeping up, a sign of financial stress in the system.

“I really think businesses are reasonably squeezed at the moment,” he said.