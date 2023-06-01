Fisher & Paykel Healthcare gets green light for $275m Karaka land deal

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has been cleared to buy 104ha of land at Karaka.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has been given the green light to buy $275 million worth of farmland at Karaka, south of Auckland.

The deal was approved by the Overseas Investment Office in a decision released this week.

F&P Healthcare plans to build a second research and development and manufacturing campus at the site to complement its existing East Tāmaki facility, which is nearing capacity.

Managing director and chief executive officer Lewis Gradon​ said development of the new campus would occur over 30 to 40 years.

“The initial focus will be on effecting a private plan change to re-zone the land, designing the core infrastructure and commencing earthworks over the next five years,” he said.

The land purchase would be funded through a combination of operating cash flow and debt facilities.

In recent months, F&P Healthcare had secured additional debt funding with a number of leading banks. As at March 31, the company had total available committed debt funding of $704 million, of which about $620m was undrawn.

F&P Healthcare experienced a surge in demand for its respiratory products during the Covid-19 pandemic, selling 10 years’ worth of devices in two years as hospital clinicians turned to nasal high flow therapy as a front-line treatment for patients.

However, the company last week reported a 34% drop in annual profit as demand for its breathing aids started to return to more normal levels.

Profit fell to $250.3 million in the year to March 31, from $376.9m a year earlier, the company said in a statement to the NZX on Friday.

Revenue slid 6% to $1.58 billion, in line with the company’s forecast for revenue of between $1.55b to $1.6b. It forecast revenue would increase to $1.7b this year.