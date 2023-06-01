Fisher & Paykel Healthcare gets green light for $275m Karaka land deal
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has been given the green light to buy $275 million worth of farmland at Karaka, south of Auckland.
The deal was approved by the Overseas Investment Office in a decision released this week.
F&P Healthcare plans to build a second research and development and manufacturing campus at the site to complement its existing East Tāmaki facility, which is nearing capacity.
Managing director and chief executive officer Lewis Gradon said development of the new campus would occur over 30 to 40 years.
“The initial focus will be on effecting a private plan change to re-zone the land, designing the core infrastructure and commencing earthworks over the next five years,” he said.
The land purchase would be funded through a combination of operating cash flow and debt facilities.
In recent months, F&P Healthcare had secured additional debt funding with a number of leading banks. As at March 31, the company had total available committed debt funding of $704 million, of which about $620m was undrawn.
F&P Healthcare experienced a surge in demand for its respiratory products during the Covid-19 pandemic, selling 10 years’ worth of devices in two years as hospital clinicians turned to nasal high flow therapy as a front-line treatment for patients.
However, the company last week reported a 34% drop in annual profit as demand for its breathing aids started to return to more normal levels.
Profit fell to $250.3 million in the year to March 31, from $376.9m a year earlier, the company said in a statement to the NZX on Friday.
Revenue slid 6% to $1.58 billion, in line with the company’s forecast for revenue of between $1.55b to $1.6b. It forecast revenue would increase to $1.7b this year.