Markets wrap: Investors buoyed by US debt deal

Investors were buoyed by progress on the US debt ceiling.

The sharemarket rallied after the US passed a bill to suspend its debt ceiling, giving investors confidence.

The US House of Representatives approved a deal to allow the country to borrow more money, days before the world's largest economy was due to start defaulting on its debt. The Senate must now vote on the bill later this week before President Joe Biden can sign it into law.

The US government is forecast to hit its borrowing limit on June 5, at which point in theory it would run out of money to pay all its bills.

“It's just been an overhang,” said Brad Gordon, an investment adviser at Hobson Wealth Partners. “It created a level of uncertainty that's caused investors to stay on the sidelines and with that dealt with, it just brings them out.”

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index rose 0.9%, or 103.122 points, to 11,916.13 on Thursday. On the broader market 46 stocks rose and 79 fell with $111 million shares traded.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, the largest stock on the index, gained 4.9% to $24.38.

The medical device maker has been given the green light to buy $275m worth of farmland at Karaka, south of Auckland.

The deal was approved by the Overseas Investment Office in a decision released this week.

F&P Healthcare plans to build a second research and development and manufacturing campus at the site to complement its existing East Tāmaki facility, which is nearing capacity.

Managing director Lewis Gradon​ said development of the new campus would occur over 30 to 40 years.

Jewellery chain Michael Hill fell 1% to $1.01, taking its decline so far this year to 8.7%.

Managing director Daniel Bracken said sales were down 3.5% in the 20 weeks to May 21, reflecting a more challenging environment in the second half of its financial year.

“Given the prevailing economic conditions and resulting softening of consumer sentiment, trade has been more challenging for the jewellery industry in the second half, particularly in Australia and New Zealand, with New Zealand having also been impacted by significant weather events and a recent resurgence of security incidents and related costs,” the company said in a statement.

Still, Bracken said Michael Hill had increased its market share, with the overall Australian retail jewellery market recording a double-digit decline in sales for the first four months of the second half.

Michael Hill’s sales were up 5.5% so far this financial year in the 47 weeks to May 21, the company said.

In a note titled “Whey to go”, Craigs Investment Partners lifted its earnings forecast for the country’s largest dairy company, Fonterra Co-operative Group, for this year and next year.

At its third quarter business update last week, Fonterra said it was benefiting from favourable price relatives for longer than expected.

The dairy company raised its earnings forecast for a fourth time, brought forward the date for a special dividend payment from October to August, and said it remains on track for a strong full-year dividend.

Craigs Investment Partners lifted its 12-month price target on the stock by 10c to $3.90. However it noted that if Fonterra paid out a special dividend of 50c as expected in August, its target price would slip back to $3.40.

Units in Fonterra’s NZX-listed fund closed at $3.52, taking the gains over the past year to 27%.

Oil prices fell for a third day after data showed an unexpected large build up in US crude stocks, triggering fears of an oversupply amid signs of weaker Chinese demand, according to a Reuters report.

Brent crude futures for August delivery fell US40c to US$72.20 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude eased US39c to US$67.70 a barrel.

Investors are awaiting the outcome of a June 4 meeting of OPEC+, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, to see if the group plans to further cut supply in an attempt to bolster prices.