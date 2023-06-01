German chemical company allowed to take over 'planet-friendly' detergent maker Earthwise

German multinational chemical company Henkel has been given the go-ahead to buy the Earthwise brands of laundry, toilet and dishwasher detergents.

Henkel needed permission from the Commerce Commission for the deal to go ahead as both it and Earthwise are in the business of making household detergents.

The commission has now decided the deal would not substantially lessen competition in the laundry and toilet cleaner market, and given the nod to the transaction.

Commissioner Sue Begg said Henkel and Earthwise were not close competitors, and there were other large makers of household detergents supplying supermarkets.

While Henkel focused on making detergents for price and quality conscious consumers, Earthwise was focused on products for “eco-conscious” consumers, Begg said.

“There are other competitors in each relevant market, who could expand the volume of products they currently manufacture,” she said.

“We consider that these factors will mean the merged entity is unlikely to be able to increase prices or reduce quality in ways that substantially lessen competition in any relevant market.”

STUFF The Commerce Commission helps ensure NZ's markets are competitive and consumers are protected.

In April, the commission published the application Henkel made on its proposed deal.

It claimed the supermarket duopoly of Foodstuffs (New World, Pak‘nSave, Four Square and Gilmours) and Woolworths (Countdown, Supervalue and Fresh Choice) had sufficient buying power to counterbalance the increased market share the deal would give it.

The two supermarket giants also had plenty of other detergent suppliers to source products from, the application claims.

They included huge multi-national companies like Unilever and Reckitt as well as smaller local companies like Ecostore. Henkel estimated at least 95% of retail laundry detergents were sold by Foodstuffs and Woolworths.

“With that grocery footprint, Foodstuffs and Woolworths can use their substantial buyer power to negotiate very sharp wholesale prices by, among other tactics, threatening to give shelf space to other suppliers, removing a brand altogether if their terms are not met or delisting a supplier’s other products,” the Henkel application said.

The deal will see Henkel buy the brands from the Earthwise Group, which is part-owned by its managing director Jamie Peters.

Supplied Earthwise has a range of household detergents.

Henkel is a relative newcomer to New Zealand, having entered the market in 2015 when it acquired the Cold Power, Dynamo, Fab and Sard brands from Colgate-Palmolive.

Henkel was not planning on buying Earthwise’s Auckland factory, but the factory would continue to manufacture Earthwise-branded products for “a transitional period”.

Earthwise Group would continue to make and sell its Nourish hair products, and its Glow Lab skincare products at the factory, Henkel’s application said.

The deal includes a restraint of trade preventing Earthwise Group from launching environmentally-friendly detergents in competition.

The application to the commission was heavily redacted, including removing market share data for Henkel, Earthwise and competing detergent suppliers. The price it would pay was not revealed.

But the application did set out some of the reasons Henkel wanted to buy the Earthwise brand.

“Henkel wishes to expand its laundry detergent range to target eco-conscious consumers by developing Earthwise’s brand in New Zealand and Australia,” it said.

The commission said: “We will give clearance to a proposed merger, if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.”