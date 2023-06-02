Are Toffee Pops and Squiggles half-price in Australian supermarkets?

Squiggles are being sold as a supermarket home brand product in Australia.

Popular biscuits such as Squiggles, Chocolate Fingers and Toffee Pops appear to be being made by Griffin’s in New Zealand and sold as a home brand at an Australian supermarket.

The home brand biscuits are labelled “made in New Zealand” and are part of Coles’ “every day price” scheme which keeps the biscuits at A$2.25 (NZ$2.43).

Back home at Countdown, shoppers cannot buy the home brand versions of the Griffin’s biscuits.

Branded Griffin’s Chocolate Digestive, Mint Treat and Chocolate Fingers were $3.60 on Friday morning, while Toffee Pops and Squiggles would set you back $4.70.

The sizes of the packaging varied in New Zealand, while all packets in Australia were 200 grams.

Both Coles and Griffin’s declined to comment on commercial agreements.

“Griffin’s Snacks proudly bakes Kiwis’ favourite biscuits. We bake our own branded biscuits and some products for customers and are not able to comment on details of those commercial agreements,” a Griffin’s spokesperson said.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Toffee Pops were $4.70 at Countdown, but under the Coles home brand label they’re only $2.43.

But it seems the agreement has been long-running.

Griffin’s is owned by Universal Robina Corporation (URC), one of the largest branded consumer food and beverage product companies in the Philippines.

Global online food magazine Just Food reported in 2014 that the company had been building a business in Australia, where it produced own-label products for Woolworths, Coles and Aldi.

URC also wanted to expand into the East Asian market.

Senior Lecturer Above the Bar at University of Canterbury David Jefferson said Coles and Griffin’s could have an agreement that the Griffin’s biscuits would be sold as a Coles-branded product.

“Whatever Griffin’s produced will then be packaged and branded as Coles, so whatever intellectual property that would relate to that, or trademarks that would be attached to those products, would be the Coles brand.”

Griffin’s might not own trademark rights to its own brands in Australia, he said. This often happened with global businesses including Burger King, which operates as Hungry Jacks in Australia due to trademarks.

Screenshot The Coles Honeycomb Whirls which mimic Squiggles.

There could also be another company in Australia that had already trademarked the name Griffin’s.

“So just to get into Australia the Griffin’s company has made a deal with Coles to sell their products exclusively through them using the Coles name.”

If Griffin’s did have trademark protection for its own brand in Australia and there was no deal with Coles, then there was the question of competition and potential consumer confusion created by having similar products in the marketplace, Jefferson said.

But the biscuits themselves could not be trademarked.

“This is how companies get around this stuff, they make things look really similar on the aspects that aren’t at potential trademark infringements.”

Here in New Zealand, biscuits were often replicated by supermarket home brands, including chocolate fingers.

But Jefferson supermarkets were easily able to get around intellectual property laws by having different logos and different packaging.

“A court would not find that consumer confusion was an issue,” he said.