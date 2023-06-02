Consumer NZ accuses Air NZ of 'greenwashing' over compostable cups

Consumer NZ has accused Air New Zealand of greenwashing with its compostable cups.

Consumer NZ is accusing Air New Zealand of “greenwashing” and misleading passengers with a statement on its compostable cups.

While the airline has called the allegations “unfair”, it isn’t saying how many of the cups are actually composted.

Greenwashing refers to marketing practices used by companies or organisations to make their products, services, or practices appear more environmentally friendly or sustainable than they are.

Consumer NZ investigative team leader, Rebecca Styles​, said the “made from plants, not plastic” claim on Air New Zealand’s in-flight flights was greenwashing.

“While the cups are made from plants – with a bioplastic lining – we think the message creates an impression the cup has less impact on the planet than a standard cup,” she said.

Brook Sabin Last year Air New Zealand introduced some flash-looking dining options - so we went undercover to test them.

If not composted, Air New Zealand’s cups were likely to have a similar environmental impact as a standard single-use cup, Styles said.

“Although these cups are compostable, if they’re chucked into landfill, they are unlikely to break down quickly. Air New Zealand told us that only cups from incoming Auckland domestic flights are composted.”

Air New Zealand did not respond to a request for data on how many of the cups were handed out on domestic flights and the number eventually composted.

The airline did acknowledge the claim could lead to an impression the cups would be disposed of sustainably.

However, limited commercial composting facilities meant it was not always possible to compost the cups, chief sustainability officer Kiri Hannifin​ said.

“We took a step in the right direction when we introduced these cups in 2019 and believe they are better than other single-use options while still meeting our in-flight operational requirements,” she said.

SUPPLIED Air New Zealand chief sustainability officer Kiri Hannifin says the airline will review its waste management strategy later this year.

“We think being brushed more broadly with the greenwashing claim is unfair. We’ve already committed to reviewing our waste management strategy and will have a team undertaking this work later this year.”

The cups would be part of that review, she said.