Former Hutt City councillor stops repaying $300k owed to creditors

Shazly Rasheed had a high profile in Lower Hutt before quitting local body politics and New Zealand. (File photo)

A former Hutt City councillor whose salon business was put into liquidation in 2022 owing nearly $300,000, has reportedly stopped repaying creditors.

Shazly Rasheed quit the council in May 2022, claiming mayor Campbell Barry and chief executive Jo Miller had created an unhealthy environment. She is now living in Australia.

It was subsequently revealed she was being investigated for an online attack on a senior council officer, which she denied having any involvement in.

Dapper Limited, which traded as Shazly Experience, had claims totalling $298,513 when it was put into liquidation in March last year. The salon was sold and continues to operate under another name.

The liquidation had realised a total of $131,107.

It is unclear how much she still owes but the latest liquidator’s report, covering the period from September 2022 to March 2023 says “the director has not met her obligations regarding settlement” and the liquidator is “considering his options” on what to do next.

Facebook Shazly Rasheed modelling her handmade dresses on Facebook. It is not clear how much she is selling them for.

One option available is bankruptcy proceedings.

Before moving to Australia she signed a liquidation agreement with Garry Whimp,​ of Blacklock Rose Ltd. The agreement contained a confidentiality clause, but recorded that Rasheed owed Inland Revenue $127,677 and unsecured creditors, including former staff, $158,499.

Rasheed is now selling jewellery and hand-made dresses, which she advertises on Facebook, and is acting as a model for the dresses.

“All garments are designed, fabrics handpicked and sewn with lots of love by Shazly,” the advertisements say.

She also advertises her house in Lower Hutt, which has a spa and steam room, for rent through Facebook.

The Woburn Retreat is described as the “perfect getaway” and charges $699 a night.

Facebook In a 2017 interview on her success in business, Rasheed said: “Plan well, work hard, be determined – and when things get tough, don’t quit.”

“Spa and wellness facilities, including a sauna and a hot tub, are at guests' disposal during their stay at the villa,” the listing says.

The house, which is owned by a trust, was previously on the market, but did not sell. It has a valuation of $2.03m on Homes.co.nz.

In January, a review of Woburn Retreat said it was “very tired and needed a major upgrade”, as well as repainting and new carpet.

Rasheed responded by saying previous tenants had “trashed” the house and “we had to do a major clean-up” to get it ready.

Stuff briefly spoke to Rasheed, before she responded by text saying she did not want to comment on the liquidation.

Supplied Woburn Retreat is advertised through Airbnb for $699 a night.

“Any communication between the liquidator is privileged. You don’t know what my arrangements are with them.”

She did not respond to subsequent questions about the repayment schedule, her business in Australia or the Lower Hutt house.

The first liquidator’s report, for the period March 2022 to September 2022, noted there had been rent arrears of $14,572 and the sale of the business had netted $36,351. The liquidator had agreed to keep the business running to increase the chance of being able to sell it and to keep staff employed, it said.

It also noted the ownership of a BMW had been transferred to Rasheed prior to liquidation. Rasheed has said the car did not belong to the business and was only listed as an asset due to a mistake by her accountant.

“As at the date of preparing this report 15 unsecured creditors claim forms have been received which total $158,499,” Whimp reported in September 2022. IRD had submitted a “preferential claim” for $127,677.

In a 2017 interview on her success in business, Rasheed said: “Plan well, work hard, be determined – and when things get tough, don’t quit.”