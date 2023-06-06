FMA 'aware' of US Securities and Exchange Commission move against Binance

Binance is a global cryptocurrency exchange and has a significant presence in New Zealand.

A cryptocurrency exchange that markets services to New Zealanders has been accused of wrongdoing by US regulator the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Binance has a New Zealand operation, and the Financial Markets Authority Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko (FMA) said it was aware of the regulatory action in the US, and “remained vigilant to all the developments from international regulators in the cryptocurrency space”.

“We can’t comment on whether or not we have active investigations on any individual firms. In this particular case we will keep a watching brief on developments internationally,” a spokesman for the FMA said.

The SEC has accused Binance of mishandling customer funds, and not complying with US financial regulations.

On Monday, the SEC charged Binance Holdings, which operates the largest crypto asset trading platform in the world, and its founder, Changpeng Zhao, with a “variety of securities law violations”.

Binance operates in New Zealand through a subsidiary called Investbybit, advertising trading services in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Binance has issued a statement internationally saying it was disappointed in the SEC action, but its New Zealand manager did not respond to a Stuff inquiry seeking specific comment for its New Zealand investors.

“From the start we have actively cooperated with the SEC’s investigations and have worked hard to answer their questions and address their concerns,” Binance said in a statement.

It had attempted to negotiate a “settlement” to end the investigations, it said.

“The commission has determined to regulate with the blunt weapons of enforcement and litigation rather than the thoughtful, nuanced approach demanded by this dynamic and complex technology,” it said.

It said allegations that user assets on the US platform had ever been at risk were “simply wrong”.

The FMA has warned for several years that cryptocurrencies are high risk, speculative products, suggesting speculators only use New Zealand-based platforms to give themselves “some level of protection”.

The regulator said cryptocurrency was not regulated in New Zealand.

Binance’s risk warning to traders from New Zealand says Investbybit, trading as Binance New Zealand, is registered on the New Zealand register of financial service providers to provide a range of financial services.

However, it says: “IBB is not licensed by a New Zealand regulator to provide these financial services.”

It was not subject to active regulation or oversight by a New Zealand regulator, it said.

Investbybit has no New Zealand-based directors.

SEC chair Gary Gensler said: “Through 13 charges, we allege that Zhao and Binance entities engaged in an extensive web of deception, conflicts of interest, lack of disclosure, and calculated evasion of the law.

“As alleged, Zhao and Binance misled investors about their risk controls and corrupted trading volumes while actively concealing who was operating the platform, the manipulative trading of its affiliated market maker, and even where and with whom investor funds and crypto assets were custodied.

“They attempted to evade US securities laws by announcing sham controls that they disregarded behind the scenes so that they could keep high-value US customers on their platforms. The public should beware of investing any of their hard-earned assets with or on these unlawful platforms.”

The SEC is the second US regulator to take action against Binance.

In March, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission today filed a civil enforcement action in the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois against Binance.

In Australia, Binance asked for its derivatives licence to be cancelled by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission, which was looking into its operations.