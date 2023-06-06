Synlait secures right to keep making a2 Milk's infant formula for Chinese market

Synlait has secured the right to manufacture and export a2 Milk’s infant formula to China until September 2027.

In an update to the NZX on Tuesday, Synlait said China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) had re-registered The a2 Milk Company’s Chinese labelled infant formula at its Dunsandel facility.

The registration will allow Synlait to manufacture and export the product to China until September 2027.

As the exclusive manufacturer of the range, Synlait holds the SMAR registration, which is attached to the Canterbury facility.

Synlait chief executive Grant Watson said the registration was “pivotal” to the manufacturing and supply agreement between the companies and the long-term success of Synlait’s advanced nutrition business.

“Synlait and The a2 Milk Company have a long-standing and complementary partnership, and we look forward to continuing to support their China growth ambitions.

“The re-registration is a very important milestone and we have worked hard together to ensure its success. We thank SAMR and the Ministry for Primary Industries, for their support during this process.”

China is the world’s largest infant formula market and makes up the bulk of a2 Milk’s sales.