Markets wrap: Ebos pulls down sharemarket after contract loss

The sharemarket slid 0.1%, as heavyweight Ebos Group announced it had lost a big contract to a rival.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 16.778 points to 11,864.12 on Tuesday. On the broader market 87 stocks rose and 48 fell with $203 million shares traded.

Ebos was the biggest decliner on the market, down 9.8% to $37.38, after the healthcare products distributor confirmed its five-year contract with Chemist Warehouse in Australia would not be renewed when it expired at the end of June next year.

The contract to supply prescription drugs to Chemist Warehouse stores in Australia was worth about A$1.9 billion (NZ$2b) in revenue a year for Ebos, which had total revenue of A$10.7b last year. The new contract it was vying for would have included both prescription drugs and fast moving consumer goods, and was worth about A$3b a year.

But rival Sigma Healthcare told the ASX it had won the new five-year contract, starting from July next year.

The decision on the successful bidder for the contract appeared finely balanced, said Peter McIntyre, an investment adviser at Craigs Investment Partners.

“The share price has tumbled on the back of that, as it's a significant contract for Ebos as far as revenues are concerned. So obviously, the market hasn't taken that well.”

He said the reaction was to be expected as such a large contract would be hard to replace.

Ebos chief executive John Cullity said he was confident in the company’s growth strategies for both its healthcare and animal care sectors and in the overall diversity of the group’s earnings.

“We have always recognised that the contract renewal was a risk to our business and therefore we have been developing strategies to minimise the earnings impact from this potential outcome and create alternative opportunities for growth,” Cullity said.

Among the big gainers on the market on Tuesday were milk processor Synlait and its infant formula partner The a2 Milk Company after announcing that China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) had given approval for Synlait to manufacture a2 Milk’s Chinese label infant formula under new rules.

The registration process has taken longer than expected, with the last batch manufactured before the cut-off date of February 21 under the old rules. The new registration will allow Synlait to manufacture and export the product to China until September 2027.

Synlait shares were the biggest gainer on the market, up 17% to $1.87, while a2 Milk rose 5.2% to $6.04. The yield on Synlait’s bonds fell 23% to 12.01%.

“The market has probably seen some comfort in today's announcement,” said McIntyre.

Synlait chief executive Grant Watson said the registration was “pivotal” to the manufacturing and supply agreement between the companies and the long-term success of Synlait’s advanced nutrition business.

China is the world’s largest infant formula market and makes up the bulk of a2 Milk’s sales.

Following the SAMR announcement, Craigs now expected Synlait to report earnings in the mid to upper end of its latest forecast. Synlait said in April that it expected to report anything from a loss of $5m to a profit of $5m for the 12 months to the end of July.

NZ King Salmon rose 9.7% to 21.5 cents after the Nelson-based aquaculture company said mediation had resolved concerns raised by the Department of Conservation Te Papa Atawhai (DOC) and the McGuinness Institute Te Hononga Waka over its proposed open ocean farms.

“We are delighted that the parties to the appeal have agreed to amended consent conditions and have sought that the Environment Court make orders by consent,” said NZ King Salmon acting chief executive Graeme Tregidga.

Once the Environment Court had made orders, the final regulatory step was an aquaculture decision from the Ministry for Primary Industries.

NZ King Salmon has had to reduce the size of its salmon farming business after warmer water killed its fish.

The company is betting its future growth on a planned expansion into the cooler open ocean by developing the country’s first open ocean finfish site in Cook Strait, a project it calls Blue Endeavour.

Shares in cancer diagnostics company Pacific Edge were halted to give the company time to consider the implications of a decision at the weekend which said the company’s Cxbladder tests in the US market would not continue to be reimbursed by national health insurance provider Medicare on the basis they were not “considered medically reasonable and necessary”.

Pacific Edge asked for the shares to be halted to give it time to better understand the implications of the decision, and consult with its US legal advisors and other industry participants, before providing an update to all stakeholders.

Forsyth Barr analysts said the decision was “not good news”, with Medicare representing close to 70% of annual revenue, excluding interest income and currency impacts.

The trading halt will remain in place until the start of trading on Wednesday.

Pacific Edge shares last traded at 49.5c.