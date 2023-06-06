More people expect to delay retirement as cost of living and mortgage rates bite

New Zealand Seniors says 30% of working seniors are delaying full retirement due to higher living costs and interest rates. (File photo)

More New Zealanders expect to have to keep working to fund their retirement as higher mortgage rates and the rising cost of living ramp up financial pressure on seniors.

Research from New Zealand Seniors found many people over 50 struggled to afford necessities and one in three working seniors were delaying full retirement due to higher living costs and interest rates.

Not even homeowners were immune to retirement worries, with 78% of those surveyed saying they were concerned about retiring with mortgage debt, the Working Seniors report said.

The findings reflect those of Te Ara Ahunga Ora Retirement Commission, which said many people were working longer because they had not been able to save enough or did not own a home outright.

Forty percent of people aged 65 and over had virtually no income besides NZ Super and an increasing number were still paying a mortgage or renting.

Retirement Commissioner Jane Wrightson says the age at which people qualify for NZ Super should stay at 65.

“Many Kiwis simply do not have enough money to retire due to their housing situation,” Retirement Commissioner Jane Wrightson​ said.

“Even with NZ Super, close to one in three people don’t think they will have enough for retirement unless they continue working past 65.”

In 1986, 87% of those in their 60s were homeowners, with mortgages paid off, and for the most part were not in paid work, commission data showed.

In 2018, 80% of those in their early 60s were homeowners, but 20% were still paying off mortgages, 20% paying rent, and many still in paid work.

The latest Retirement Expenditure Guidelines, produced by Massey University’s Fin-Ed Centre last year, showed retirees were being hit hard by higher inflation.

Report author associate professor Claire Matthews​ said inflation could be a “huge concern” for people on a fixed income, like NZ Super, because their income may not increase at the same rate as expenses.

“CPI is measured using a particular basket of goods and services, but the expenditure patterns of our retired households don’t match the CPI basket, meaning the NZ Superannuation adjustments may not fully compensate for the increased costs,” she said.

All the households included in the researchers’ modelling were assumed to be mortgage-free.

Unsplash Forty percent of people aged 65 and over had virtually no income besides NZ Super, according to Te Ara Ahunga Ora Retirement Commission. (File photo)

However, all still required more money than NZ Super would give them. The least required was $88.16 a week for a two-person household in a provincial area living a “no-frills” life. This would still require savings of $77,000.

The most required was $865.93 for a two-person household with a “choices” lifestyle (including some small luxuries) in a metropolitan area. That would require a lump sum of $755,000.

Matthews said people who were approaching retirement without a mortgage-free house would need to understand that their spending could look very different to that of the households in the guidelines.

And while some seniors were happy to keep working, NZ Seniors’ researchers found many others had reservations.

More than 70% felt ageism was prevalent in modern workplaces, and some reported firsthand experience of age-based discrimination.

Ian Fraser​, chief executive of Seniors at Work, said working seniors added value to the workplace and the Government should encourage employers to take on people over 65.

“Working seniors add much value to the workplace and tend to outperform younger colleagues in several areas, typically relating to their experience, loyalty, reliability, and maturity,” he said.

“Many also feel they are filling the gaps left by younger generations moving overseas and that workplaces with fewer older employees miss out on the value they can bring.”

Fraser said employers should get a “tick” for welcoming those over 50, like they could be given an accessibility tick for employing workers with disabilities and a rainbow tick when they accepted diverse gender identities.

A tax incentive could also be applied to companies that did not discriminate by age, he said.