Aussie 'brain drain' a reflection of post-Covid life, Chris Hipkins says

Kiwis can now become Australian citizens more easily - economist Brad Olsen speaks about the threat of a brain drain.

A 42% increase of Kiwis crossing the Tasman for the Australian lifestyle in three months reflects the post-Covid environment, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says.

The Australian Bureau recorded 12,650 New Zealanders arrived with the intention to stay during the first three months of the year – a 42% jump on the previous three months before.​

Hipkins said it reflects the border closures Kiwis faced in 2020 to 2022.

“I think we have to recognise that in the post Covid environment with all those border restrictions removed, there's been a bit of adjustment to it as a result of it,” he said.

“To some extent it just reflects the fact that the border was relatively constrained for a two and a half year period. And so there's been quite a lot of people moving it both ways.

The New Zealand and Australian borders have been open to citizens of both countries for over a year, after they closed due to Covid-19 restrictions and health protection during the pandemic.

In New Zealand, an average full-time worker earns $1506 a week. In Australia, that figure sits at $1970.

Hipkins admits other factors would come in to account when making the decision to hop the ditch.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attended the Australian Citizen Ceremony, and ate a hotdog.

“For a variety of reasons people will make decisions about relocating across the Tasman, including in many cases, family reunification, and some of those families were separated for a prolonged period of time as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

The Australian Bureau quarterly data shows in the year to the end of March, 38,430 New Zealanders arrived with the intention of staying.

Compare that to Stats NZ data over the same period, and an estimated 6800 Australians arrived.​ That’s 31,630 more Kiwis left to head to Australia, than Australians came to live here.

Traditionally, there has been a net migration loss from New Zealand to Australia. This averaged nearly 30,000 a year during 2004 to 2013, and about 3000 a year during 2014 to 2019,” Stats NZ reported.

Hipkins said the sudden and large exit of Kiwis was an issue.

”I'd much prefer Kiwi stayed home and continue to live, work, contribute to New Zealand.”

ACT leader David Seymour says the quick answer to the Kiwi exodus was to raise wages for Kiwis, so they don’t have to resort to leaving.

“Health care is the canary in the coal mine for New Zealand's productivity visa vie Australia.

“It's the number one reason why we need to raise wages, so people have more reason to stay here and in the case of health care, it's a compounding effect.

Stuff David Seymour says there is concern over New Zealand’s healthcare in regard to Kiwi workers leaving New Zealand.

He said this has led and will lead to longer wait times in healthcare for Kiwis.

“People are leaving not just because of the money, but because everyone else is leaving. Leaving them with more work to do and more stressful jobs."

The new citizenship pathway for Kiwis was announced in April.

Under the new rules, New Zealanders have access to Australian citizenship and its benefits after four years.

At the same time that many people are moving to Australia, a surge of migrants is also coming into New Zealand.

The Government no longer tracks the number of New Zealanders moving to Australia – a symptom of having scrapped departure cards in 2018.

Stats NZ estimates in the year to last September, there was a provisional net migration loss of 10,200 people to Australia​.

That was made up of 28,100 leaving for Australia, and 17,900 making the journey in the other direction.​