Auckland Airport is recycling its runway as part of big airfield expansion project

Auckland International Airport is digging up its runway to be used as the foundation for a large airfield development.

Rather than sending 108,000 tonnes of concrete that previously formed the airport’s runway touchdown zones to landfill, the material is being crushed up as backfill for 250,000m² of new airfield, to the west of the international terminal.

Auckland Airport chief infrastructure officer André Lovatt​ said it made sense to reuse waste concrete already onsite to create the strong, stable base needed to take the weight of fully laden aircraft.

“The airfield expansion requires a base of approximately 1.5 metres deep, capable of taking the weight of A380s, which are around 280 tonnes.”

The concrete had a 60-year life as a runway and renewal work on the runway and taxiways had been underway for several years, he said.

“Over the past few years, we’ve replaced hundreds of concrete slabs, which are 36m² each.

“Rather than disposing of this old pavement offsite, we’ve been setting it aside, creating a huge mound of 45,000m³ of concrete to the south of the airfield. The old pavement is now being trucked to crushing machines on site for use in the airfield expansion, to be completed between now and mid 2025.”

Removing the waste material to a landfill would have required 6000 truck trips, he said.

The project, which covers 23 rugby fields, is the largest airfield expansion in the airport’s history, and is part of a $3.9 billion development programme that includes a new domestic jet terminal that will be integrated with the current international terminal.

The redevelopment is expected to take five to six years to complete.

“We need to create a new area for aircraft parking, with a large part of the airfield about to become a construction site for development of the newly integrated terminal.

“This requires more than 80,000m² space for its apron and airfield operations, meaning the current space where aircraft park-up temporarily will be impacted.”

The project would add extra taxiways and seven remote stands for aircraft that layover for several hours before departing again, five of which would have in-ground jet fuel reticulation and other services.

Supplied Reusing concrete as engineered back-fill at Auckland Airport is projected to save about 3900 disposal trips and a further 2400 trips of imported fill material.

In time, it would connect to a planned cargo precinct and, further into the future, a second runway, Lovatt said.

Work on the project began before the Covid-19 pandemic, but was put on hold in March 2020.

The airport was aiming to divert at least 70% of construction waste from landfill across all its infrastructure projects and had a target of reaching net zero direct emissions by 2030.

Reusing the concrete as engineered back-fill was projected to save about 3900 disposal trips and a further 2400 trips of imported fill material, Lovatt said.

Airlines have previously said the cost of the redevelopment would be passed on to airlines and would ultimately lead to higher airfares.