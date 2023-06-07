Infratil forks out $1.8 billion to double down on One NZ investment

Infratil’s purchase will take its ownership of One NZ from 49.95% to 99.9%.

Infratil has agreed to pay $1.8 billion to take full control of One New Zealand in a deal worth $1.8 billion.

NZX-listed Infratil announced on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with Canadian investment company Brookfield Asset Management to buy its 49.95% stake in the telco, which was previously known as Vodafone until a rebrand earlier this year.

The purchase will double Infratil’s stake in One NZ to 99.9% and will be funded through an $850 million equity raising, cash reserves and debt. The small number of remaining shares in One NZ are owned by individuals, including One NZ chief executive Jason Paris.

It is understood Brookfield will have done well by making more than $1b from its four-year investment in the country’s second-largest telco.

Brookfield originally paid $1.7b for its half share of the company in 2019 and cashed-out $850m last year from its share of the proceeds of the sale of One NZ’s cellphone towers, prior to the agreement to sell its half share of the business to Infratil for $1.8b.

It has also received dividends from the business.

One New Zealand New Zealand's Vodafone changed its name to One NZ in April, under a rebrand first announced last year.

Infratil chief executive Jason Boyes​ said on a conference call to analysts that despite doing well on its own investment so far, it saw further upside from owning One NZ.

Taking over Brookfield’s share was the “logical conclusion” to the initial investment Infratil had made in 2019, he said.

Its business case for acquiring Brookfield’s share of One NZ assumed a 10% to 12% annual return from its investment moving forward, but Boyes said it saw significant opportunities to increase that annual return to the “mid-teens” over the medium and longer term.

Further investment in One NZ was strategically and financially compelling for Infratil and its shareholders, he said.

“The many opportunities ahead of businesses that form the core backbone of connectivity in their country” had become clearer to everyone, he said.

Supplied Infratil chief executive Jason Boyes says One NZ has had strong momentum following the recent rebrand from Vodafone.

One NZ employs about 2500 staff.

Paris said it saw further growth opportunities without a need to incur some of the one-off costs that the business had born in recent times, such as those involved in its rebrand to One NZ, which he said “couldn’t have gone any better”.

After the transaction, about 65% of Infatil’s $12b of assets will be technology-related, or what it describes as “digital” assets.

Those assets also include its 48% stake in the CDC Data Centres business.

The remainder of its portfolio is largely made up of its investments in renewable energy, including US-based wind and solar energy generator Longroad Energy, healthcare facilities and airports.

Boyes said that, beyond One NZ, Infratil continued to see exciting near-term investment opportunities, particularly in the digital and renewable-energy sectors.

“Since our full year results announcement on May 22, CDC Data Centres continues to see strong demand signals for capacity.

“We will maintain balance sheet capacity and flexibility following the transaction to support our investments in assets such as CDC and Longroad, with a focus on long term growth and value for shareholders.”

In May, Infratil reported an $892m annual profit. That was down 28% on the bumper profit it reported the previous year, which had been bolstered by the sale of its stake in Tilt Renewables.