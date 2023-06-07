Infratil to take full control of One NZ with $1.8b deal

Infratil’s purchase will take its ownership of One NZ from 49.95% to 99.9%.

Infratil is planning to take full control of One New Zealand in a deal worth $1.8 billion.

NZX-listed Infratil announced on Wednesday it had reached agreement with Canadian investment company Brookfield Asset Management to buy its 49.95% stake in the telco, which was previously known as Vodafone until a rebrand earlier this year.

The purchase will take the infrastructure investor’s ownership of One NZ from 49.95% to 99.9% and will be funded through an $850 million equity raising, cash reserves and debt.

Infratil’s shares were in a trading halt after the announcement.

Brookfield is understood to have done well by making about $1b from its four-year investment in the country’s second-largest telco.

It originally paid $1.7b for its half share of the company in 2019 and cashed-out $850m last year from its share of the proceeds of the sale of One NZ’s cellphone towers, prior to the agreement to sell its half share of the business to Infratil to $1.8b.

One New Zealand New Zealand's Vodafone changed its name to One NZ in April, under a rebrand first announced last year.

Infratil chief executive Jason Boyes​ said further investment in One NZ was strategically and financially compelling for Infratil and its shareholders.

“One NZ has had strong momentum following the recent rebrand and other business transformation initiatives that are ongoing, with further upside to be realised,” he said.

Full control of One NZ, which has 2.7 million connections, provided business plan and capital allocation flexibility and a renewed focus on long term value creation, Boyes said.

“Beyond One NZ, we continue to see exciting near-term opportunities for investment across our portfolio, in particular across our digital and renewables platforms.

Supplied Infratil chief executive Jason Boyes says One NZ has had strong momentum following the recent rebrand from Vodafone.

“Since our full year results announcement on 22 May, CDC Data Centres continues to see strong demand signals for capacity.

“We will maintain balance sheet capacity and flexibility following the transaction to support our investments in assets such as CDC and Longroad, with a focus on long term growth and value for shareholders.”

Infratil has a mix of investments across the energy, transport, communications and healthcare sectors.

In May, it reported a 28% fall in annual profit after making less from asset sales.

Profit dropped to $891.7 million in the year to the end of March, from $1.23 billion the previous year. Revenue fell 7.6% to $1.9b.