Markets wrap: 'Brutal' share price reaction after Pacific Edge loses Medicare coverage

Pacific Edge shares slumped after the company said it would lose its main source of revenue.

Shares in cancer diagnostics company Pacific Edge were hammered after the company confirmed its Cxbladder tests were set to lose its prized Medicare insurance coverage in the US next month.

Medicare business generated three quarters of the company’s operating revenue last year, and Pacific Edge said revenue was expected to reduce substantially until its Cxbladder tests regained coverage.

The biotech company, formed more than two decades ago in Dunedin in 2001, thought it was finally breaking into the US market in 2020 when it gained insurance coverage from Kaiser, the largest integrated healthcare provider in the US, and the US national health insurance system, Medicare and Medicaid, giving it significant footholds in the world’s largest healthcare market.

But Medicare coverage is expected to cease from July 17 following a local coverage determination by Novitas, the medicare administrative contractor with jurisdiction for Pacific Edge’s laboratory in Hershey Pennsylvania.

Novitas found the Cxbladder tests were “not considered medically reasonable and necessary”, the threshold required for coverage under the US Social Security Act.

Pacific Edge shares slumped after coming off a trading halt on Wednesday, closing down 78% to 10.9 cents, making them the biggest decliner on the NZX. They touched a record low 5c in intraday trading.

Hobson Wealth Partners investment adviser Brad Gordon described the sharemarket reaction as “brutal but probably fair”.

“Right now it's a bit more of a share of hope, than a share of fundamentals,” he said.

Gordon said the company’s business has been built on the Medicare contracts and it would now need to go back to the drawing board.

He noted new clinical trials to challenge the Novitas decision would take some time.

“It's not a quick fix,” he said. “That's the challenge with biotech companies.”

Chief executive Peter Meintjes said Pacific Edge was surprised and disappointed with the decision and the company planned to explore its legal options and consult stakeholders, as well as other affected companies.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 1.03%, or 122.946 points, to 11,759.15. On the broader market 64 stocks rose and 71 fell with $142 million shares traded.

Ebos Group fell 5% to $35.50, following its 9.8% drop on Tuesday after the healthcare products distributor confirmed its five-year contract with Chemist Warehouse in Australia would not be renewed when it expired at the end of June next year.

The contract to supply prescription drugs to Chemist Warehouse stores in Australia was worth about A$1.9 billion (NZ$2b) in revenue a year for Ebos, which had total revenue of A$10.7b last year. The new contract it was vying for would have included both prescription drugs and fast moving consumer goods, and was worth about A$3b a year.

Craigs Investment Partners said the loss of the contract came as a surprise and would reduce the company’s earnings by about A$60m.

One New Zealand New Zealand's Vodafone changed its name to One NZ in April, under a rebrand first announced last year.

Shares in investment company Infratil were put in a trading halt while the company arranges a share sale to fund its purchase of One New Zealand, previously known as Vodafone.

Infratil announced on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with Canadian investment company Brookfield Asset Management to buy its 49.95% stake in the telco for $1.8b.

The purchase will double Infratil’s stake in One NZ to 99.9% and will be funded through an $850m equity raising, cash reserves and debt. The small number of remaining shares in One NZ are owned by individuals, including One NZ chief executive Jason Paris.

Infratil is selling $750m of shares in an underwritten placement, and will later sell $100m of shares to retail investors.

The placement involves the issue of 81.5 million new shares at $9.20 a share, which is an 8.9% discount to the last NZX closing price on Tuesday.

Dairy prices fell 0.9% at the global auction overnight, the first auction for the new dairy season which started this month.

The average price for whole milk powder, which has the most impact on what farmers are paid, fell 3% to US$3173 (NZ$5118) a tonne.

Prices were down across all contracts for whole milk powder, though the falls were greater in later dated contracts, NZX dairy analyst Alex Winning and economist Amy Castleton said in a note.

While the SGX-NZX dairy derivatives market had indicated a fall for whole milk powder, the magnitude of the fall was greater than indicated, they said.

They noted New Zealand milk production had been higher over recent months.

“There does look to be plenty of whole milk powder out there, so buyers don’t really need to pay to get the volume they need,” they said.

Westpac senior agri economist Nathan Penny lowered his forecast for Fonterra’s farmgate milk price this season to $8.90 per kilogram of milk solids, from $10 per kgMS.

However he said higher cheese prices were likely to bolster Fonterra’s dividends.

Last month, Fonterra said it expects to pay farmers between $7.25 and $8.75 per kgMS this season. The $8 per kgMS mid-point, which farmers are paid off, lags behind the $8.20 per kgMS it expects to pay this season as Chinese demand hasn’t yet recovered from pre-Covid levels.

Data from China's Customs Bureau on Wednesday showed China's exports slumped 7.5% year-on-year in May, much larger than the forecast 0.4% fall and the biggest decline since January, according to Reuters. Imports contracted 4.5%, slower than an expected 8% decline and April's 7.9% fall.

Reuters said analysts were now downgrading their expectations for the Chinese economy for the rest of the year, as factory output continues to slow amid persistent weak global demand.