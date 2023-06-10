Is Countdown's 'Great Price for Winter' campaign really a great price?

Countdown has quietly frozen its prices on a list of basic food items again this winter.

But consumers are being warned to check that what they are getting is actually a good price.

The campaign will keep the prices of 300 products chosen by Countdown at the same price throughout winter.

Some of the price-frozen products include Countdown’s home-brand milk staying at $5.69, a kilogram of beef mince at $16.90, and a kilogram of chicken breast at $12.90.

The supermarket did the same campaign last year – and copped flack for having few vegetables and a lack of meat.

This year, there were two vegetables on the list of 300 products - a pack of mushrooms which was $4 and a 4kg bag of potatoes which was $10.

The price freeze comes when food price inflation is running at the highest rate since 1987 – with an increase in prices of 12.5% from April 2022 to April 2023, according to Stats NZ. May figures will be released next week.

But Countdown’s price freeze also included products that might be considered luxuries such as six different kinds of smoked fish, brie and camembert cheese, two Sistema containers, bottled water, coconut water and frozen shrimp and prawns.

Since August, Stuff has been collecting the prices of more than 20 everyday food items at three Pak’nSave, New World and Countdown supermarkets in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

The Countdown tinned tomatoes have been $1.40 for the past nine months – yet are being “frozen” at that price through the campaign. Pak’nSave was selling home-brand tinned tomatoes this week for 99c.

A Reddit user also claimed they’d noticed the only packet of tampons on the great price list had gone from $3 up to $4.50 before being price frozen.

Pak’nSave, owned by Foodstuffs, was also selling Campbell’s Real Stock vegetable stock 1 litre for $4.29, 51c cheaper than Countdown’s locked-in price last week.

Professor of marketing at Otago University Rob Aitken said the campaign would create a public perception that the supermarket was doing its bit to help consumers.

“When in many cases it isn’t. In a highly monopolised market, it suggests that Countdown is responding to consumers concerns about the rising cost of living to get an edge on its competitor.”

Campaigns like this, along with “specials”, affected how consumers shopped considerably, he said.

“Consumers rely on competitive pricing to make ends meet and so are likely to visit the store. Once there, if they consider that a particular reduction is not so great – as in the tomatoes example - they are still likely to buy other things to save the trip being wasted – again to the benefit of the store.”

Consumer NZ head of research and advocacy Gemma Rasmussen said more than half of the products in the campaign were Countdown’s own brand.

“In these instances, the supermarket is both the supplier and the retailer, so they can retain higher profit, and it also means that increases their market power over other suppliers.

“Whether the price freeze will remain good value for money winter-long will depend on price fluctuations for the same or similar products in other supermarkets. However, for consumers unable to shop elsewhere, the price freeze might see them paying more.”

A Countdown spokesperson said it was committed to helping customers find value.

“We’re holding the prices of over 100 key grocery lines with our Great Price for Winter programme which runs until August 20, 2023, and is in addition to the 2000 products already on Great Price.

”Our aim is that the programme will help customers have price certainty on products they regularly buy in-store and online over winter.We know that affordability has never been more important to our customers. While we certainly can’t control all of the factors that are contributing to inflation, we hope that holding the prices on these key products goes some way towards helping New Zealanders this winter.”