Arnott's brings biscuit manufacturing back to New Zealand

The Australian maker of Tim Tams, Shapes and Farmbake Cookies has opened a new 4000m² Auckland factory, and is set to bring some biscuit production back to local shores after 25 years.

Arnott’s Group previously had a factory in Ōtāhuhu, in South Auckland, but shut it in 1997 when it changed hands and production was taken to Australia.

The new multi-million-dollar Avondale factory is able to make around 100 batches of biscuits and crackers each day, including up to 13,000 packets per day of its 180degrees gourmet crackers.

It expects to be able to make 7.5 million packs of crackers and biscuits from the factory each year.

Arnott’s Group has put tens of millions of dollars into its return to the New Zealand market, driven through its $10.5 million acquisition of Kiwi-founded gourmet savoury cracker brand 180degrees.

The former 180degrees factory in Glendene has been decommissioned, with its ovens and equipment transferred to the new Avondale location.

Supplied/Stuff Arnott's opened its new Avondale factory in Auckland on Thursday.

Mike Cullerne, Arnott’s Group NZ country director, said Arnott’s had invested in a new manufacturing line for the factory, and the site would be used as an innovation hub for Arnott’s in the Australia New Zealand region, allowing it to grow its local product range, including sweet biscuits.

“The capability of this site allows us to make a number of different formats, obviously crackers, but things like cookies, bars and filled products. The site itself will retain that batch baked process, so [production] won’t be through long manufacturing lines, and that’ll give us a lot of flexibility to create different formats.”

Cullerne said Arnott’s made the decision to scale up local production when it acquired the 180degrees brand two years ago. It began building the new Rosebank Rd site that employs 40 staff 12 months ago.

New Zealand’s biscuit category is worth approximately $500 million annually.

Cullerne said Arnott’s saw a “growth opportunity” in sweet biscuits.

“The 180degrees brand plays into crackers, but when the founders Jill, Frank and Nigel set up it was actually a sweet biscuit business – they used to make a number of premium biscuits like Melting Moments and Florentines, so the brand can definitely stretch across sweet.”

Next month it will launch a number of new sweet biscuit products, including shortbread bites in partnership with local jam manufacturer Barkers' of Geraldine.

Arnott’s has three biscuit factories in Australia, in Adelaide, Sydney and Brisbane.

The decision to bring back local manufacturing was part of plans to mitigate supply chain disruption risks, he said.

“The benefit for us being able to build a factory in New Zealand is being able to tap into local manufacturing capability but also local suppliers.

“Over the last three years in particular, with various supply chain challenges across the world, it has also become very clear that having local production and local capability gets you closer to the market and closer to the consumer. It is really important for us to live by that and invest by that. This Avondale site represents a real step change in our approach in this market.”

Stuff Raewyn Bleakley says food manufacturing is a challenged market.

Arnott’s is gearing up to set up a local research and development team.

NZ Food and Grocery Council chief executive Raewyn Bleakley said typically large food manufacturers prioritised economies of scale, which favoured taking manufacturing offshore, so it was encouraging to see a large food producer like Arnott’s bring back local manufacturing.

“It’s a really positive development to see refreshed interest in having manufacturing back in New Zealand from companies like Arnott’s,” Bleakley said.

She said recent challenges of the supply chain with sourcing ingredients and distribution made difficult during the pandemic had made some organisations rethink the importance of local relationships with suppliers and their impact on their environment.

“Those factors will be things that all companies are weighing quite carefully when making investment decisions in the current environment.”

Bleakley said food manufacturing remained a difficult market, but local manufacturing should in theory mean more competitive prices. She said there could be a trade-off of scale and higher costs if ingredients were imported.

“It has been a challenging period for the food manufacturing sector with Covid, with weather events, with really tight labour market conditions and uncertainty over future regulation both in employment and sustainability matters, but we have great entrepreneurs and passionate people in the industry who are demonstrating their ability to succeed and deliver great products even in tough conditions.”