Banks split on whether NZ recession will be confirmed on Thursday

Forecasts vary, but no bank economists are ruling out a second consecutive quarterly decline in GDP.

GDP figures due to be released on Thursday will show whether the country entered a technical recession last year, with bank economists expecting it to be touch and go.

ANZ is forecasting the fresh data from Stats NZ will show economic activity grew by a slim 0.2% during the first three months of the year, after a previously reported decline of 0.6% in the final quarter of last year, while ASB is forecasting a “teensy 0.1% rise”.

That would mean the economy had narrowly escaped a technical recession, which is commonly defined as two quarters of falling GDP.

But BNZ is forecasting GDP will have declined 0.2% in the three months to the end of March and Westpac is predicting a 0.4% drop.

Kiwibank is forecasting GDP will be unchanged, with the Reserve Bank forecasting 0.3% growth.

Stats NZ’s GDP figures are seasonally-adjusted as well as adjusted for inflation, but not for population growth.

Reserve Bank deputy governor Christian Hawkesby sits down with Stuff senior business reporter Tom Pullar-Strecker to chat about the economy.

Both ANZ and ASB noted that meant that even if their forecasts were correct and the economy had eked out a little growth, that would still translate into a decline in economic activity “per capita”, given strong immigration.

High employment has challenged the traditional concept of what a “recession” looks like, arguably making the term less relevant than it was in past decades when downturns were usually associated with large numbers of people being out of work.

Stats NZ has yet to estimate official unemployment for the first quarter, but has already reported that – based on Inland Revenue data – the number of people in work rose by 24,363, or 1.1%, from the December quarter to reach 2.26 million.

BNZ research head Stephen Toplis said its own and other forecasts were “within the margin of error”.

“But it seems to us that if we add up all the component parts of GDP there is a small negative.”

Toplis said any Stats NZ revisions to its past GDP estimates could be as impactful as the new quarterly figure, given recent volatility in the data, and cautioned this week’s number could also be subject to future changes.

“We won't actually know whether there was a technical recession or not for 12 months, because it could be revised three times.”

Chris McKeen BNZ believes Thursday’s data will show a small drop in GDP, based on partial information that has already been released on activity during the quarter.

Given that the Reserve Bank was forecasting 0.3% growth, there would need to be a “sizeable surprise on the upside” for the central bank to conclude there was more inflationary pressure in the economy than it thought, he said.

Even with 0.3% growth the economy would essentially have stalled and “at the margin”, the GDP figures were likely to justify the Reserve Bank’s decision to call a pause on rate rises, he said.

Westpac senior economist Michael Gordon said its forecast had been informed by weak manufacturing data and an expectation Cyclone Gabrielle would have taken a toll.

But the actual figure could depend on how Stats NZ decided to account for seasonal adjustments, he said.

Changes to tourism patterns post-Covid had seen the winter off-season look stronger than usual and the peak summer season weaker, relative to their usual pattern, he said.

“I would characterise the economy as less overheated, rather than weak,” Gordon said.

While a technical recession hangs in the balance, there is a broad consensus over the direction the economy will take over the coming year, with forecasts pointing towards a year of sluggish growth that lags the expected rise in population.