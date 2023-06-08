FashioNZ owner placed in liquidation

The owner of online fashion news website FashioNZ, has been placed in liquidation.

Beauty Media was placed in liquidation on May 25, with Heath Gair of Palliser Insolvency appointed liquidator.

FashionNZ claimed to be New Zealand’s first fashion site, launching in August 1998. It changed hands last year, acquired by Jon Drumm and Amanda Basher.

Beauty Media also owns sister print title The Beauty Book, an annual collectors' beauty magazine.

The Beauty Book was founded in 2005.

Gair said both publications continued to operate and its five staff remained employed while the liquidators worked to find a buyer.

Beauty Media had been affected by recent flooding in the Hawke’s Bay, and the new owners’ plans for the business had been impacted by higher than expected costs, he said.

“The company purchased Fashionz last year to bolster the digital readership of Beauty Media along with its other brand, The Beauty Book. However, a delayed publication along with higher than forecasted costs placed cash flow pressure on the business that was being supported financially by the shareholders,” said Gair.

“A few weeks out from closing sales for the Beauty Book, the company, with a Hawkes Bay HQ, was massively impacted by the Napier floods and resulting disruption. Faced with higher than anticipated costs and reduced revenue, the shareholders made the difficult decision to wind up the company in the proper manner.”

Beauty Media owed creditors approximately $90,000, he said.

Evelyn Ebrey, a former co-owner of FashioNZ with her sister Carolyn Ebrey, said the site was still publishing for a bit longer, but the business behind it had since stopped trading.

Evelyn Ebrey was the editor of FashioNZ.

The sisters were the fourth owners of the business, and owned it for six years.

Evelyn Ebrey said FashioNZ’s assets and debts were being assessed by the liquidator, and “the business was being readied for sale to a new owner, provided that one can be found”.

“To say that Carolyn and I are deeply disappointed with this outcome is an understatement after six years of work and dedication we and our team put into it, but it’s out of our control,” Ebrey said.

“We have put forward a list of possible buyers to the liquidator and are hopeful that someone else will buy it.”

She said she was not considering buying the business back.

“Carolyn and I have both moved on to other projects so aren’t considering buying it back ourselves, hopefully it finds a new ome and can flourish again for many more years.”

FashioNZ was due to turn 25 in August, Ebrey said.

The liquidator’s first report said Beauty Media’s sales came from a range of website and social-media channels, driven from paid content and advertising, a hard-copy publication and partnership activities and promotions.

The report stated difficult trading conditions “characterised by increasing costs and static advertising revenue” had resulted in the company being unable to meet its obligations.

In addition to this, the shareholders were unable to provide ongoing investment necessary to grow and support the company’s core brands.

“On taking professional advice the shareholders resolved to place the company into liquidation.”

The liquidators said they would try to sell the brands.