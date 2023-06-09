Markets wrap: Oil prices weaken on speculation Iran deal will boost supply

Oil prices fell nearly 5% following news reports that the US and Iran were in talks on a temporary nuclear deal that would allow the Islamic Republic to export more oil.

Iran, which was previously the second-largest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), would be allowed under the proposed deal to export up to a million barrels of oil per day and gain access to its income and other frozen funds abroad, news service Middle East Eye said, citing sources with direct knowledge of the talks.

State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told Bloomberg News reports of an interim deal were false.

“If they do come to an agreement in terms of Iran scaling back its nuclear programme, that could free up more oil supply, an extra million barrels per day to oil markets, and that would certainly add to supply and more supply means lower prices,” said ASB senior economist Mark Smith.

“That's really set the tone in markets overnight for oil,” he said on Friday.

West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark, initially dipped to US$69 a barrel before paring losses to settle 0.7% lower near US$71. Brent Crude, the international benchmark, slipped 0.7% to US$75.43.

On the other side of the coin, the OPEC group and its partners, known as OPEC+, were looking to ensure supply remained at a level that supported prices, Smith said.

“If prices fall by more they will cut supply,” he said. “That's the game that they're playing at the moment.”

At the weekend, OPEC+ decided to make no changes to its planned oil production cuts for the rest of the year.

The decision comes after the group agreed in April to reduce their production until the end of this year, to bolster prices.

OPEC+ accounts for about 40% of the world’s crude oil production.

Still, top oil exporter Saudi Arabia unilaterally announced it would cut its own oil production further from July.

The country said its output would decline to 9 million barrels per day from around 10 million barrels in May.

Smith said oil prices were about 12% lower since the start of the year.

“What's driving it is weaker expectations of global demand,” he said.

“We've had that theme of much weaker global growth and that's really transmitted through to global commodity prices and that is despite the efforts of OPEC+ to try and cap the supply of oil and keep those prices up.

“The Iran-US agreement news overnight, yes, it's still a rumour, but the market's sort of thinking yes, there'll be more supply coming on, and we'll see prices fall further from here.”