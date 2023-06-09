Commerce Commission investigating HelloFresh for potentially breaching the Fair Trading Act

The Commerce Commission is investigating Hello Fresh.

Meal kit service HelloFresh is being investigated by the Commerce Commission after more than 100 complaints were made about the company.

Kirsten Mannix, general manager of fair trading at the commission, said that in the past 12 months, the commission had received 104 inquiries about HelloFresh. They related to a range of alleged issues across subscriptions, promotions, customer service, pricing, quality and refunds.

Of the inquiries, 82 specifically related to subscriptions.

“We are currently investigating whether HelloFresh has potentially breached the Fair Trading Act,” she said.

The Fair Trading Act prohibits false and misleading representations and a range of other unfair business practices.

The maximum penalty for breaches of the Fair Trading Act is $200,000 for an individual and $600,000 for a business.

“As the investigation is currently under way, we are unable to provide any further information at this stage.”

HelloFresh has been approached for comment.

Customers of a meal subscription service, HelloFresh, have been left with a sour taste in their mouths after being charged for deliveries they say they cancelled.

Issues with the meal kit service have been reported for more than three years.

In 2020 Consumer NZ was notified of customers still being charged for boxes after they unsubscribed from the service.

The company said at the time that it was not a fault with its systems.

In February the company said a technical glitch was to blame for customers being charged for boxes they opted to skip.

HelloFresh offers customers the option to skip boxes on weeks they don’t want to receive the meal kit.

Earlier in the year a Facebook group for HelloFresh subscribers featured a number of unhappy posts from customers who had been charged for a cancelled box, then experienced poor customer service when they tried to get a refund.

The quality of the food in the meal kits has also been questioned by subscribers.

North Canterbury woman Jayden Brown discovered a maggot in her mince, while another woman from Rangiora, who did not want to be named, told Stuff she cancelled her subscription after she found two large cockroaches in her vegetables.

In November, a Wellington woman found a dead bumblebee inside a cucumber.