Sky TV reveals Sky Sport Now price hike ahead of Spark Sport closure

Sky TV will hike the price of its sport streaming service on the same day rival platform Spark Sport closes.

From July 1, a Sky Sport Now annual pass will cost $449.99, up from $399.99.

July 1 is also the day Spark Sport will shut down, leaving Sky TV without any major competitors in the pay-TV sports market.

Addressing the price increase, Sky TV said there were “significant costs” associated with sports broadcasting, including event rights fees, production of live games, highlights and studio shows.

“We aim to bring our customers the sport they love, right across the year, and that means continued investment in local and global sport,” the broadcaster said.

The new annual pass works out at $37.49 per month, compared to $44.99 for a monthly pass or $19.99 for weekly access to the service.

Customers would be informed of the price change 30 days and seven days before their plan renewal date.

The annual pass price hike comes after the cost of a monthly Sky Sport Now pass was increased from $39.99 to $44.99 on March 1.

At the same time, Sky Television bumped up the price of Sky Sport for its satellite subscribers by $3 a month to $37.99.

The price of Sky Sport also rose by $3 in March 2022 to reflect what the company said then had been a significant increase in rights costs in the previous year.