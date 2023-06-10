Trade Me pulls listings for influencer Logan Paul's Prime energy drink

Prime energy drinks are illegal in New Zealand due to their high caffeine content.

Trade Me has pulled listings for popular energy drink Prime amid warnings businesses selling it could face prosecution and hefty fines.

The drink, partly owned and heavily promoted by controversial influencer Logan Paul​ and rapper KSI​, is popular with children and teens but is illegal in New Zealand due to its high caffeine content.

Prime energy drinks contain 200mg of caffeine per 335ml serving or 597mg pre litre. The legal limit is 320mg of caffeine per litre.

Earlier this week, Police Minister Ginny Andersen​ and the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) warned businesses selling Prime energy drinks could face prosecution and fines of up to $100,000.

Despite the warnings, the drink was still for sale through online platforms Facebook Marketplace and Trade Me on Saturday morning.

Prices for a 335ml can started at $1 on Trade Me and were as high as $40 a can on Facebook Marketplace.

The Trade Me listings were all deleted following Stuff enquiries.

Trade Me policy and compliance manager James Ryan said the site’s starting point was that if an item could legally be sold in New Zealand, it could be listed.

“Prime energy drinks are illegal and therefore cannot be listed on Trade Me. We removed some listings this morning and warned the sellers,” he said.

Trade Me’s trust and safety team monitored the site for items that shouldn’t be there but with seven million listings, not everything could be pre-vetted.

A “Community Watch” button at the bottom of listing allowed users to alert Trade Me to any questionable items, he said.

Facebook owner Meta has been approached for comment.

MPI said as the drinks were being imported in small packages and sent directly to consumers, fighting the sales was challenging.

However, most businesses and individuals voluntarily complied with instructions to stop selling drinks with too much caffeine.

“When they don't, officers take the next step which ranges from education and advice to enforcement action and prosecution,” New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said.

"As a starting point for breaching the Australia New Zealand Food Standards Code, a body corporate can be fined up to $100,000 and an individual up to $20,000. Further costs apply depending on the situation, for example, if harm occurs.”

In the UK, a child was hospitalised and had their stomach pumped after reportedly suffering a "cardiac episode" after drinking a Prime energy drink last weekend, local media reported.

Jim Mann​, professor of human nutrition at Otago University, previously told the New Zealand Herald “there are absolutely no merits whatsoever to this product” and several potential adverse effects of substantial doses of caffeine.

“There are recommendations from appropriate expert bodies regarding hydration for serious athletes and others undertaking intensive physical activity,” Mann said.

“For all others, water is a very satisfactory means of ensuring adequate hydration.”

Prime also makes a pre-mixed hydration drink and sticks of hydration powder to be mixed with water. Both of the hydration products are caffeine-free.