Law change could be 'a major blow' for wine tourism industry

NZ Winegrowers says more than 260 wineries offer a combined total of about 500 wine tourism experiences across the country. (File photo)

A law change which would allow local authorities to decline alcohol licences based solely on the location of a business could be a major blow for wine tourism, growers say.

Under proposed changes to the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act, appeals of local alcohol policies (LAPs), under which licensing decisions are made, would no longer be allowed.

If an LAP included provisions for the density of licenced premises or their proximity to sites like schools and health facilities, district licensing committees could decline renewal of an existing licence, regardless of the business’ viability.

Last week, Parliament’s justice select committee recommended the bill be passed. It would now move to its second reading.

New Zealand Winegrowers chief executive Philip Gregan​ said the organisation supported the intention of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act (Community Participation) Bill, which was to increase community involvement and reduce alcohol harm.

SUPPLIED Hawke’s Bay’s selection is a welcome boost for the wine industry as it recovers from the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle.

However, unintended consequences could potentially have a huge impact on wine tourism and wine trails.

“Cellar doors are traditionally located at the vineyard or winery, which makes sense as this is where the wine is produced,” he said.

“They can’t relocate elsewhere, and for wine trails to operate successfully, cellar doors need to be near each other.”

If it became law, the bill could mean some cellar doors would be unable to sell wine and forced to close, Gregan said.

According to NZ Winegrowers, more than 260 wineries offer a combined total of about 500 wine tourism experiences nationwide.

Pre-covid, international wine tourists each spent 27% more than the average holiday visitor and 23% of international visitors visited a winery or wine tourism experience.

The potential changes were yet another blow to wine businesses, which were already struggling with surging production costs, labour shortages, and increasing excise tax, Gregan said.

“There is little doubt this Bill will have negative consequences in our wine tourism regions, where wine tourists bring much needed income to support local jobs and businesses.”

Brya Ingram/Stuff New Zealand Winegrowers chief executive Philip Gregan says for wine trails to operate successfully, cellar doors need to be near each other.

The New Zealand Alcohol Beverages Council was also concerned the bill would force businesses to close.

Council executive director Virginia Nicholls​ said the changes would affect responsible business operators and exaggerate existing problems with the process.

Nicholls said the committee had not heard the feedback from community groups including small business owners, and beer, wine and spirit suppliers.

“The justice select committee has ignored the concerns from the small business owners and long-standing responsible licensees who may lose their business as a result of these changes,” she said.

“This is a massive blow to small business owners who are facing skill shortages, rapidly escalating costs and increasing excise tax. Off-premise is facing increased crime, and on- premise is negotiating fair pay agreements.”