Retail spending drops month-on-month for the first time this year

Retail spending dropped for the first time this year in May, showing the growing pressure on households’ finances.

Total retail card spending fell $113 million (1.7%) in May 2023 compared with April 2023, when adjusted for seasonal effects, according to Stats NZ.

Seasonally adjusted card spending fell across all retail industries, which included consumables, durables, apparel, fuel, and motor vehicles, as well as the non-retail excluding services category.

Services were the only industry that had an increase, rising $1.4m (0.4%) compared with April 2023.

The largest contributor to the fall in retail card spending was fuel, down $25m (4.5%), followed by apparel, down $13m (3.7%).

The total value of electronic card spending, including the two non-retail categories, decreased by $174m (1.9%) in May 2023.

Stats NZ business performance manager Ricky Ho said it was the first time since December 2022 that only one industry had an increase in spending, and the first time since February this year that total card spending fell.

In actual terms, retail card spending was $6.4 billion, up 3.3% ($203m) from May 2022. Inflation was 6.7% in the year to March.

Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod said the bank had expected a rise in retail spending in May, but the figures showed the growing pressure on households’ finances.

“The softness in spending is particularly surprising given the lift in population growth in recent months as migration inflows have surged,” he said.

“Retail prices are continuing to rise at a rapid pace. We’re also seeing increasing numbers of households rolling on to higher mortgage rates.

“We expect those factors will be an increasing drag on household spending over the months ahead. Today’s result reinforces our expectations for a downturn in domestic economic conditions over the coming months.”

The drop in spending comes ahead of the release of GDP figures on Thursday, which will show whether the country entered a technical recession last year.

ANZ is forecasting the fresh data from Stats NZ will show economic activity grew by a slim 0.2% during the first three months of the year, after a previously reported decline of 0.6% in the final quarter of last year, while ASB is forecasting a “teensy 0.1% rise”.

That would mean the economy had narrowly escaped a technical recession, which is commonly defined as two quarters of falling GDP.

But BNZ is forecasting GDP will have declined 0.2% in the three months to the end of March and Westpac is predicting a 0.4% drop.