Mega Landlords: 10% rise in properties owned by trusts in less than two years

More properties are going into trusts since 2021. Senior business journalist Ged Cann discusses the implications with Auckland University law professor Mark Henaghan.

Mega Landlords series one explored how successive governments allowed investors to gain astonishing wealth while everyday Kiwis couldn’t afford a home. Since then, the Government had undertaken the largest reforms to the housing market in decades. Ged Cann explores the impacts.

There has been one trend in the housing market that has continued unabated despite sweeping housing reforms, interest rate hikes, and falling house prices – and that is the movement of more properties into trusts.

The Mega Landlords dataset, created by Valocity, showed that since September 2021 the number of homes owned by trustees had grown by over 10% – the equivalent of 3245 more dwellings.

The continued movement resulted in 34,284 homes now locked away in the legal structures, which offer protection from creditors, and, until recently, lower taxes.

The true number of properties within trusts is likely to be substantially higher than Valocity estimated, due to the method of estimation used.

Auckland University law professor Mark Henaghan​ put the continued movement of homes into trusts partly down to the fact the top tax rate trusts paid was 33% - 6% lower than the top personal tax rate of 39%.

This difference meant property owners could use trusts as a method of tax avoidance, because the maximum tax that could be applied to earnings from the trust was lower.

The Budget, released in May, largely ended this, by bringing the trustee tax rate into alignment with personal tax from 2024, a move that former revenue minister David Parker said was taken following a spike in the amount of income being put through trusts.

Ross Giblin/Stuff More than 34,000 homes are locked away in the legal structures, which offer protection from creditors, and, until recently, lower taxes. (File photo)

Inland Revenue data showed an almost 50% jump in income subject to the trustee rate when the new 39% personal income tax rate came into effect.

The amount going through trusts had jumped from $11.4 billion in the 2020 tax year to $17.1b in the 2021 tax year – a $5.7b increase.

The National Party’s tax plan made no mention of changes to trust tax rates, suggesting Labour’s changes would be retained.

However, National leader Christopher Luxon said his party did want “to have a look at” trust tax settings.

“I mean there is some thinking and theory that it’s normal you’d align trust rates with the highest marginal tax rate, but we are just a bit sceptical of David Parker and where he’s going, so we want to understand that more fully before we commit.”

Henaghan said now trustee tax rates were set to align with personal tax rates, the incentive to put properties into trusts would not be as strong, but he did not expect to see a sudden fall in the number of properties entering trusts, because they still had a range of advantages.

“There is still the incentive of protecting property from creditors and if the trust is set up early enough before a relationship the property in it is protected from claims by a partner in a new relationship,” Henaghan said.

“Also as we have seen recently some people like MPs set up blind trusts which they say means they don’t own the property and have no say in how it’s managed.”

Henaghan said there were continued moral issues with trusts, including the lack of transparency with property in a trust and the fact that claims to the property by creditors and relationship partners were usually denied, with limited exceptions.

“The question that needs to be tested and asked is the degree to which all these trusts are properly administered under the Trustee Act so that the property is truly at arms length from the person who says they don’t own it,” Henaghan said.

He said the idea that settlors truly relinquished control of the property and income from it as “a legal fiction”.

That was because many settlors also continued on as trustees, meaning they continued to exert control, and as beneficiaries, meaning they also continued to benefit from the properties.

Supplied Trust law expert Andrew Logan says at the NZLS Trust Conference in June, no attendees he had spoken to had noticed a significant impact from the Government’s decision to adjust trust tax rates to be in-line with personal tax rates.

Andrew Logan, a partner at law firm Mortlock McCormack, said he had not seen or heard of any drop-off of interest in setting up or using trusts since the Government’s May announcement.

“Tax isn’t the be all and end all, it’s a consideration, but like a lot of things when you deal with trusts you’re weighing up a number of competing pros and cons, and there’s very rarely a single silver bullet as to what the right thing to do is.”

He said only about 50% of trusts were income-generating, meaning for half the different tax rates had made no difference.

He put the 10% growth in the number of properties in trust down to other reasons, such as the added protection trusts gave against creditors (someone owed money by the settlor of the trust).

Trusts also protected assets for settlor who might be in a line of work with a high risk of personal liability, or of those running companies, and they helped with succession planning, and passing assets from one generation to the next.

All of these, Logan said, were more common reasons for people starting a trust than tax avoidance.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Lack of inheritance taxes, capital gains taxes, and wealth taxes likely to lead to more and more wealth accumulating within a small group, tax consultant Terry Baucher says.

How trusts work

Trusts are a legal vehicle that people can use to place assets within, and are typically used to protect assets from people whom their creator might owe money to, or to ensure the proceeds or ownership of the assets are passed on to family members or used in a certain way after the settlor’s death.

Once property is in a trust, legally speaking, the asset is no longer owned by the person who put it there, who is known as the settlor.

Because trust income can be spread across a number of beneficiaries, who are often lower earners, the income is often taxed at a lower bracket.

How the number of trust properties was estimated

Valocity deemed a property to be owned by a trust when the sole owner on the title bore the word trust, trustee, or trustee limited, and where the ultimate human owners of a property were difficult or impossible to identify.

Additionally, when individuals (such as lawyers or accountants) were on the titles of dozens or hundreds of titles with seemingly random people, they were flagged as professional trustees, and these properties were also identified as belonging to trusts.

Valocity senior research analyst Wayne Shum said where the owners were recorded as Mr Smith, Mrs Smith and Smith Trust Limited, it would be counted as belonging to Mr Smith Mrs Smith, not the Trustee Limited.

Shum said this was because the main aim of the dataset was to establish the ownership distribution among homeowners and different investor groups, rather than trusts.