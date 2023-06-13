Is it a good time to buy a house?

We talk to CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall, and evaluate the signs that house prices are bottoming out, and the wind changes that could send them falling again.

New Zealanders are split 50/50 on whether now is a good time to buy a house, according to ASB’s latest Housing Confidence Survey.

Just over a third of New Zealanders expect house prices to fall further, down from 43% last month.

ASB economist Nathaniel Keall characterised the change as “the first meaningful positive shift in house price expectations since mid-2021” and described the feeling in the market as “entering lukewarm territory”.

Increasingly market commentators are saying the bottom of the market is approaching, or already here, with most pointing to interest rates peaking, and a return of strong positive net migration as tailwinds.

Balanced against these views are figures from QV out yesterday that showed the rate of house price fall in the three months to end of May was unchanged from the month before, and CoreLogic data, which showed prices had fallen more in May than April.

The contradictions are perhaps a contributing factor to a net two-thirds of New Zealanders remaining unconvinced the property market had found its floor.

Keall said while recent data suggested house price falls may be slowing, and there was more optimism mortgage rates had peaked, overall confidence remained low.

“It remains a tricky environment to predict what’s next for interest rates and house prices, and this uncertainty comes as many New Zealanders are doing it tough in terms of managing their mortgage repayments and housing affordability.”

STUFF/Stuff Interest rates aren’t expected to rise much further.

The survey showed net 59% of respondents expect a further lift in interest rates.

That was down from the 26-year-high of a net 81% this time last year.

“This quarter’s result doesn’t capture the dramatic shift in migration figures, the 2023 Budget or the Reserve Bank’s last monetary policy statement, which will all be key watchouts for the next quarter.

“Still, it’s not surprising to see interest rate expectations soften a little. The Reserve Bank has delivered 525 basis points of hikes and while inflation remains high, it’s moving in the right direction.”

Keall said he did not expect any further official cash rate (OCR) hikes, suggesting mortgage rates are at or around their peak.

“But we do agree it’s sensible to be budgeting on rates remaining at these levels for some time to come, with OCR cuts unlikely before mid-2024.

“We wouldn’t be surprised to see buying sentiment lift further over the coming months, as Kiwi digest the Reserve Bank’s ‘we think we’re done’ message.”

Aucklanders were the most confident, according to ASB, with net 6% believing it was a good time to buy property.