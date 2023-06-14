Co-operative Bank's underlying profit rises, and will pay $2.5 million in rebates to customers

The Co-operative Bank is owned by its customers.

The Co-operative Bank is to pay $2.5 million in rebates to its customers despite a dip in profit before tax.

While rival banks like ANZ and Westpac pay dividends to their shareholders, the Co-operative Bank is a mutual bank owned by its customers, to whom it pays rebates from its profits.

Chief executive Mark Wilkshire announced a full-year profit before tax of $18.8m for the period ending March 31, down from $20.2m in its previous financial year.

However, the dip was caused by movements in the accounting values of the financial instruments the bank uses to hedge risk, and the bank’s “underlying” profit rose from $18m to $20.6m.

In a tough year for mortgage lending, the bank managed to increase home loan lending from $2.56 billion to $2.78b.

As the Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua has lifted interest rates in a bid to cool the economy, and stamp down on worryingly high levels of inflation, banks’ cost of funds have risen, prompting them to crank up home loan interest rates.

That’s seen households with home loans paying more of their incomes to banks, and the Co-operative B Bank’s disclosure statement showed a similar pattern to the big Australian-owned banks.

The total interest income for the Co-operative Bank was $155m in the 12 months to the end of March, up from $109m the previous year.

But rising interest rates also fed through into higher deposit rates for households with money deposited at banks.

The total interest cost for the Co-operative Bank rose from just under $37m to just under $75m.

The bank recorded a small rise in provisions for bad debts, a pattern that matched its larger rivals, as borrowers face higher loan repayments, and a tick up in unemployment.

“Additional provisions have been made with $0.527m added to collective provisions to cover expected deterioration in economic conditions,” the bank said in its disclosure statement, also released Wednesday.

Wilkshire said that was “prudent”, but though borrowers were having to make higher repayments, the bank had not seen a rise in people missing repayments.

The bank added just over 2000 new customers, taking the total to just over 79,000 “relationship” customers with three or more banking needs met by the bank, or a mortgage or significant deposits. The bank’s total number of customers is nearly 177,000.

The current financial year is one of transformation for the bank, with the replacement of its core banking system.

“We plan to simplify our products to focus on what delivers the best value for customers,” Wilkshire and chairperson Sarah Haydon said in their report to customers.

“In the coming year we are making targeted investment in our data infrastructure so that we can adjust to customer needs and preferences and make well-informed fact-based decisions on our products and services.

“Our most significant future investment is to replace our core banking technology and take advantage of modern platforms that are now available, enabling the bank to deliver innovative products and services for our customers in a fast and more dynamic way.”

This would position the bank for the arrival of “open banking”, a term that denotes a technology-driven revolution in financial services.

Supplied Mark Wilkshire, chief executive of the Co-operative Bank says there is a misconception in banking that ‘bigger is better’.

It is hoped open banking will make it much easier for people to shop around for banking deals, bringing more competition to the banking sector in New Zealand, and delivering a better deal to consumers.

Wilkshire said not having overseas shareholders whose main interest is in maximising their own return enabled the Co-operative Bank to offer “fair” rates on both lending and deposits.

The investment in technology was accompanied by a plan to simplify the bank’s product range.

“This programme will take several years to complete,” Haydon and Wilkshire said.

Wilkshire said the bank’s focus was on building long-term relationships with its customers throughout their entire lives, from financing them into their first homes, to helping them fund their retirements.

“This year the bank has grown the depth of their customer relationships, with more customers using the Co-operative Bank for multiple products and services,” he said.