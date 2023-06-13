HSBC starts 'wind down' of its retail banking business in New Zealand

HSBC is best known to households in New Zealand as sponsor of the World Rugby Sevens Series.

HSBC has stopped taking on new retail banking customers, saying it will focus solely on commercial banking in New Zealand.

The global bank’s retail operation was not set up to compete for a share of the mass market with the big mainsteam banks.

Instead, it focused on providing banking for more wealthy people, including those with wealth split between New Zealand and other countries.

But on Tuesday, the bank said it would be exiting its “wealth and personal banking” business through a wind-down, which would happen over several years in a phased manner.

A spokesperson said the bank would honour all its obligations to customers, which included people with term deposits, as well as longer-term arrangements like home loans.

He said the decision had come after a strategic review of the business, and reflected the rapidly-evolving commercial, regulatory and technology environment for running a sustainable retail business.

The cost of doing retail banking appears to have played a part in the decision.

RBNZ Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr comments on the about-turn.

The bank had seen the regulatory environment changing in markets all around the world, including New Zealand, the spokesperson said.

The changing technology requirements of retail banking customers would have also required investment, he said.

HSBC had not done any deals with rival banks to take on their retail customers, who would have to make their own decisions on which banks they decided to transfer their banking business to.

HSBC has been operating in New Zealand for more than 35 years, the spokesperson said.

It would continue to operate as a commercial bank.

“The bank remains committed to the New Zealand market and will continue to operate and grow its wholesale banking business, which includes commercial banking and financial institutions and government, along with its markets and securities services business,” the spokesperson said.

“Each of these businesses are primarily focused on supporting internationally-oriented clients that benefit from the HSBC Group’s unique global network and international financial capabilities,” he said.