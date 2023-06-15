Air New Zealand 'has the best reputation in the country'

Air New Zealand has retained its place at the top of the Kantar Corporate Reputation Index for the ninth consecutive year.

The national carrier was followed closely by Mitre 10 and Pak’nSave. All three companies scored a rounded 109 in the RepZ index with Air New Zealand just fractions of a point ahead of Mitre 10 (third last year) and Pak’nSave (up from fifth).

Toyota and TVNZ were close behind on rounded scores of 108.

Established in 2015, the index uses Kantar’s own RepZ framework, which looks at standardised reputation attributes including trust, leadership, fairness, and responsibility.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran says the airline owes its success to the dedication and hard work of its 12,000 staff.

The survey, conducted between February and April 2023, provides insights into the public perception of New Zealand’s top 50 consumer facing corporates.

Air New Zealand had a marginal decline in its overall score of 110 from last year but secured the highest scores for trust (115) and responsibility (110), while also attaining a fifth rank in leadership (110).

However, it fell short of the resilient zone in the fairness attribute (97). An overall score of 105 or higher equates to a world-class rating.

Chief client officer of Kantar Insights Sarah Bolger highlighted the transformative power of companies that pushed boundaries, embraced experimentation, and actively prioritised their impact on both people and the natural environment.

But she said the call to ensure employees' wages kept pace with mounting living costs was being heard throughout the country.

The rising cost of living crisis had made it even more important for companies to prioritise fairness in their operations. Fairness was a pivotal pillar that defined and shaped overall reputation, she said.

“True corporate reputation leaders are those that demonstrate unwavering respect towards employees and customers, refusing to compromise their values.”

He acknowledged it had been a challenging few years.

It comes two weeks after the airline was crowned the “most attractive” employer in the country for the seventh time, according to Randstad research.

Meanwhile, Pak’nSave achieved a fairness score of 119, the highest among all attributes. Mitre 10 secured second place in trust (111) and responsibility (107), garnering accolades for its honesty, ethics, and commitment to treating employees well.

The top 10 featured businesses such as Bunnings, AA Insurance, Samsung and Southern Cross and The Warehouse which had all been in the top 10 previously.

