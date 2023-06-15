Up to 25% in 'mortgage prison' as rates and falling prices lock them into existing provider

Robin Blythe, who refixed his mortgage at 4.99% for a year, says the fact the rate was not advertised is a 'market failure'.

A growing number of New Zealanders are becoming “mortgage prisoners”, as rising interest rates and house price falls mean they no longer meet the lending criteria to shift to a different bank.

Mortgage brokers estimate up to a quarter of borrowers could be in this position, and find themselves less able to shop around for a competitive rate, benefit from cash-back offers, or move from more expensive second-tier lenders’ rates.

Rod Schubert is the managing director of Rod Schubert Financial Advice (RSFA), and estimated 10% to 20% of his clients had no ability to refinance due to not meeting servicing requirements, meaning they ended up in what he called “mortgage purgatory”.

He said many borrowers might find themselves paying low-equity premiums for longer periods as well - a situation he called “low equity lockdown”.

“A bank will not remove the margin unless you prove you have 20% equity,” he said.

“Taking into account the dips in house prices have far exceeded the reduction in debt, this is a very real concern for those that can’t whiz up funds from thin air, or perhaps parents.

“There is no magical scenario out of this lockdown scenario.”

He said there were only three things that would help get rid of a low-equity premium: Renovating a property to increase its value, which required money and know-how, reducing debt, which for many meant a lot of belt tightening, or property prices to start going back up.

He said problems refinancing were often due to banks’ application test rates increasing as interest rates did, a client’s income falling, or the property’s value going down.

Other common reason were clients starting a business, which resulted in banks needing to be able to assess two years of earnings to issue a loan, or having a child.

“A pet dog won’t necessarily lock you up and throw away the key for a few years; a child may, depending on the work aspirations for the party taking time off, and add to that a dependent and care costs, you have a perfect storm for not being able to leave your bank due to servicing rationale.”

Hastie Mortgages director Campbell Hastie said about 25% of home loan borrowers might be stuck with their current lender.

He said most banks’ offerings were very similar, so being locked in did not necessarily mean paying a significantly higher rate. But they would probably not be able to take advantage of the “cash back” offers used to tempt new customers.

“They are going to be missing out on some of those deals, but chances are they will have received one when they switched to where they are.”

He said borrowers with second-tier lenders, who were typically on higher rates, might have intended to use these as a stepping stone to a bank mortgage. They could be more disadvantaged.

Glen McLeod of Edge Mortgages said there were instances where a borrower would miss out on special, or under-the-table rates, such as the 4.99% recently available from BNZ.

The situation was worse for those with second-tier lenders, particularly if borrowers had hoped to move to a bank-issued home loan when it came time to refix.

He said some second-tier borrowers were now rolling on to rates around 10%.

“We can’t get them back to the mainstream,” he said.

“There is a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel with Resimac coming out with a product recently which is to help those who need to refinance from a late-9, early 10%, down to a 7% one, which is a bit more helpful.”

McLeod said only about 5% of his clients were mortgage prisoners.

“I had identified quite a while ago that this rates situation was going to be a problem, and so I had gone about in mid-2021 breaking clients’ mortgages and fixing them long term.

“Most of them are not coming off until late-2024, early-2025, and I have to say if I hadn’t done that I would think that percentage would have been a lot higher.”

McLeod said mortgage prisoners were a real thing, however, there was nothing to stop someone approaching another bank and asking about deals, which could then be presented to their existing lender.

Schubert said New Zealand was likely to have more mortgage prisoners than the likes of Australia.

“What is happening now in Australia with test rate increases has been more advanced in New Zealand due to the comparative OCR increases being stronger in New Zealand.

“This is due to what appears to be a higher flooding of currency dropped into the market during Covid-times and the rebound effect has been stronger.”